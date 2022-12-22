David Perrico | The JAZZIZ Podcast #11

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

David Perrico is a classically-trained trumpeter, an award-winning conductor/composer/arranger, and one of the most in-demand musicians in Las Vegas. Regularly wowing audiences with his bands, including the acclaimed Pop Strings Orchestra, and having toured internationally with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and other great ensembles, Perrico recently unleashed his new creation: the 68-piece band Pop Symphonic. The orchestra is showcased on his latest release, Sidewalk, on a program of ten original compositions and orchestrations by Perrico himself. We talk about this album and more in our latest episode of The JAZZIZ Podcast.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with David Perrico via the player below. Sidewalk is available now.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

