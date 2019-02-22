David Crosby, Lee Moses, John Adams: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Jazz School: Education News

New York Jazz Workshop Launches Summer Jazz Day Camp for Kids: The New York Jazz Workshop, one of New York City’s premier jazz music institutions, is launching a Summer Jazz Day Camp for kids and teens in July and August. Instrumentalists and vocalists aged 9-16 will get the chance to perform and learn about jazz in an environment that is friendly, informative and fun. Each session of the camp is a five-day block, and each week will have a different experienced principal teacher as well as masterclass guests. The pre-teen and teen camps accept a maximum of 10 students per week. Early registration is encouraged.

Note-Worthy

New Lee Moses Compilation Unearths Hidden Gems: Light in the Attic is releasing a rarities and singles collection from American R&B and soul singer-songwriter Lee Moses. How Much Longer Must I Wait? Singles & Rarities 1965-1972 will be available on May 24 on CD, LP and digitally, and it is released on the heels of the label’s recent reissue of Moses’ seminal (and only) LP, Time and Place (1971). How Much Longer Must I Wait? includes non-album sides plus three previously unreleased songs: “You Are Too Much for the Human Heart,” “Pouring Water on a Drowning Man” and “What Do You Do.”

John Adams Receives 2019 Erasmus Prize: Composer-conductor John Adams received the 2019 Erasmus Prize. The prize is awarded annually the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation to a person or institution that has made an exceptional contribution to the field of humanities, social sciences and arts. The theme of this year’s prize was “Composing for today,” and Adams was awarded for creating a new musical idiom by fusing elements from jazz, pop and classical music as well as for the communicative power of his works.

The Gig: Live Music & More

David Crosby Announces Spring 2019: Singer-songwriter David Crosby and his ace Sky Trails band – with his son (and Sky Trails producer) James Raymond on keys, Mai Leisz on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals – will kick off the tour May 10 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They will perform songs from Crosby’s 2017 album Sky Trails as well as songs from throughout his legendary career. Click here to find out more about upcoming tour dates.

The Festival Circuit

Trombone Shorty Foundation Announces 2019 Shorty Fest: The Trombone Shorty Foundation will hold its 7th annual “Shorty Fest” on May 1 at the House of Blues in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will present music on two stages and feature, as usual, a headlining performance by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guests. Other artists scheduled to perform include New Orleans’ brass powerhouse the Soul Rebels with Cuban percussion master Pedrito Martinez, Tank and the Bangas, and Water Seed, among many others.

Montreux Jazz Festival Unveils 2019 Poster: The Montreux Jazz Festival has unveiled the three posters for its 53rd edition, set to take place in Montreux, Switzerland on June 28-July 23. The posters were designed by Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal and blend traditional architecture and contemporary symbols. The ticketed festival programming will be announced on April 9.

New Release Cheat Sheet

Norman Brown, The Highest Act of Love (Shanachie Entertainment)

Grammy Award-winning guitarist-singer Norman Brown has been a mainstay on the contemporary jazz charts for many years. His latest album, The Highest Act of Love, has something in it for everyone – from the R&B fan to the jazz aficionado. Highlights on this new CD include a collaboration with R&B legend Deniece Williams on a new take on her signature song “Free” and a bluesy guitar duet with Paul Brown on “Inside the Garden of Peace and Love.”

Chiara Izzi and Kevin Hays, Across the Sea (Jando Music)

Across the Sea is the new collaborative album from Italian singer-songwriter Chiara Izzi and American pianist-vocalist Kevin Hays. It is a visionary journey between jazz and pop, America and Italy, dream and lyricism. This multi-lingual, pan-stylistic collection of 10 tracks also features French hornist Rob Jost, drummer Greg Joseph plus special guests Chris Potter on saxophone, Grégoire Maret on harmonica, Omer Avital on oud, Nir Felder on guitar and Rogério Boccato on percussion.

Keiko Matsui, Echo (Shanachie Entertainment)

Pianist-composer Keiko Matsui is a master storyteller and consummate artist with over three decades of experience. Echo marks her 28th album as a leader, and continues her ongoing inspired evolution, with passionate and emotive songs mixing lush harmonies and global rhythms to create timeless musical anthems. Here, Matsui is also joined by a star-studded array of guest contributors, including saxophonist Kirk Whalum, bassists Marcus Miller and Kyle Eastwood, guitarist Robben Ford and vocalist Gretchen Parlato.

