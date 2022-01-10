David Bowie, GRAMMYs, Eddie Palmieri & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

64th GRAMMYs Postponed: The 64th GRAMMYs, due to take place on January 31, have been postponed over COVID-19 concerns. An official statement on their website reads: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show.” More details will be announced soon. Meanwhile, check out this year’s jazz GRAMMY nominations HERE.

New Ronnie Scott Documentary: A new intimate documentary on the life and times of saxophonist Ronnie Scott and his world-famous London jazz club is set to open in select theaters and on-demand on February 11. Ronnie’s is directed by Oliver Murray and features previously unseen and unheard performances by some of the most iconic figures in music history, including Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Nina Simone, Chet Baker and many more. Watch the trailer via the player below.

Five David Bowie Albums Remixed in Sony 360 Reality Audio: The David Bowie Estate has announced the reissues of five albums mixed in Sony’s 360 Reality Audio for Bowie 75, the year-long celebrations of David Bowie’s 75th birthday anniversary. The albums were remixed by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti and they are Heathen (2002), Reality (2003), A Reality Tour (Live) (2010), The Next Day (2013), and ★ (pronounced “Blackstar”) (2016). They will be available for streaming in 360 Reality Audio beginning January 21st on Amazon Music Unlimited, Deezer, and TIDAL.

Album Announcements

Various Artists, Take Me To the River: New Orleans (Petaluma): Petaluma Records will release Take Me To The River: New Orleans, featuring new music from the upcoming Martin Shore-directed documentary of the same name, which explores the rich musical heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana. The album is due out April 1 and features new recordings from Dr. John, PJ Morton, The Neville Brothers, G-Eazy, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Snoop Dogg, Donald Harrison, and more.

Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature (MCG Jazz): Pianist/composer Deanna Witkowski’s seventh album as a leader displays her musicianship while also revisiting the compositional genius of trailblazing bandleader Mary Lou Williams. Force of Nature is due out January 28, 2022, via MCG Jazz and is released on the heels of Witkowski’s first book, Mary Lou Williams: Music for the Soul. Pre-order Force of Nature here.

Mathis Picard, Live at the Museum (Outside In): Pianist/composer Mathis Picard honors and spotlights his roots in jazz, classical and electronic music on his new album, Live at the Museum. This live solo piano venture is a sonic journey that was recorded at The National Jazz Museum of Harlem in January 2019 and features interpretations of classic pieces, as well as his own compositions. Live at the Museum is out on January 28. Pre-order it here.

Miriam Elhajli, The Uncertainty of Sign (Numina): New York-based composer/improviser/folklorist Miriam Elhajli will release her second album, The Uncertainty of Signs on February 22 via Numina Records. The album features a wide cast of players performing influences of various cultures and the music, she explains via a press release, “emerges from a deep longing for a promised return home to a distant memory that is only communed with when in the flight of song – must those who live in exile belong solely to the spheres?”

<a href="https://miriamelhajli.bandcamp.com/track/gold-god">Gold & God by Miriam Elhajli</a>

Click here to check out a list of ten albums released this month, January 2022, that you need to know about.

Live Music and Festival News

JALC Celebrates Chick Corea, January 13-14: Jazz at Lincoln Center will honor the music and legacy of the late jazz icon Chick Corea via a number of concerts at Rose Theater and Dizzy’s Club on January 13-14. Celebrating Chick Corea, directed by John Patitucci, will feature a star-studded lineup of some of the pianist’s bandmates and collaborators, including Wynton Marsalis, Rubén Blades, Béla Fleck, Christian McBride, Dave Weckl, Ravi Coltrane and more. Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean will delve into Corea’s music from an Afro-Caribbean-meets jazz perspective led by pianist/composer Elio Villafranca. More here.

Thana Alexa January 2022 U.S. Tour: Vocalist Thana Alexa will be touring the United States in support of her two-time GRAMMY-nominated album ‘ONA’ this January 2022. The tour will open at Scullers in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 14 and take her to New York City, Washington D.C., Oregon and California. Click here for all upcoming dates.

“Woman’s World with CocoMama” Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam, January 16: The National Jazz Museum in Harlem will host “Woman’s World With CocoMama” Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam on January 16. The day’s event is produced by Jazz Power Initiative and will feature all-women Latin music ensemble CocoMama alongside several special guests, including Jennifer Vincent, Myra Casales, Nicky Denner and more. The event will also be livestreamed here.

Eddie Palmieri Celebrates 85th Anniversary at Birdland Jazz Club: NEA Jazz Master Eddie Palmieri will celebrate his 85th birthday at New York City’s Birdland Jazz Club. The Latin jazz giant, known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, will be performing two sets every night on January 11-15. Tickets here.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.