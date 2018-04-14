Dave Grusin documentary nearing completion

Pianist and composer Dave Grusin is the subject of an upcoming feature-length documentary titled Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time, now nearing completion.

The movie is directed by Barbara Bentree and John Rangel under their Jindojazz Inc. banner with the full cooperation of Grusin and his family. The film is expected to be unveiled later this year.

Variety reports it will “chronicle his career, from humble beginnings in Littleton, Colo., through his time as Andy Williams’ music director, scoring TV and movies starting in the 1960s, the creation of his jazz label GRP Record in the 1970s, and his trailblazing early embrace of the digital medium.” According to the filmmakers, the all-digital GRP label “led to the transformation of the music industry and helped usher in the new world of digital music and internet downloads.”

Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time will feature contributions by such notable figures as composer/producer Quincy Jones, actor, Michael Keaton, late music executive Tommy LiPuma, and fellow musicians Lee Ritenour and Marcus Miller.