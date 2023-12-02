Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, ‘Dynamic Maximum Tension’ (Nonesuch) | Review


By Lissette Corsa While seven years have passed since their last album together, composer Darcy James Argue and his 18-piece Secret Society orchestra are in peak form on this new double-disc tour de force. In many ways, Dynamic Maximum Tension is a culmination of Argue’s idiosyncratic journey, even as he continues to find fresh perspectives

