Dara Starr Tucker | The JAZZIZ Podcast

This week’s JAZZIZ Podcast features a conversation with the exceptionally talented singer/songwriter Dara Starr Tucker, where we dive into the world of her eagerly awaited sixth record, which holds a special significance as her self-titled album and most personal work to date. In this remarkable collection, Tucker unveils a treasure trove of six vibrant original compositions, complemented by captivating renditions of both modern and classic songs.

With her unique fusion of jazz and roots influences, she leaves an indelible mark on every note. Yet, Tucker’s impact extends far beyond the realm of music, as her influential voice resonates as a prominent social media commentator on vital subjects like race, cultural equity, music and film. Today, we embark on a deep exploration of the wellsprings of inspiration, confront the challenges faced and celebrate the triumphant moments that have shaped her artistic path.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast with Dara Starr Tucker via the player below. Her new self-titled album is available now.

Featured photo by Kira Goodkind.

