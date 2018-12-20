Danny Bacher – “Lucky To Be Me”

Danny Bacher is a singer, saxophonist and songwriter who has been called “a prodigiously talented musical preservationist” by The New York Times. A dynamic entertainer with experience in music, theater and comedy, Bacher’s crisp saxophone delivery is reminiscent of alto greats of previous eras. From his ingenious renditions of vintage jazz gems to his innovative take on the Great American Songbook, Bacher is a consummate entertainer whose unique brand of music mixes humor, style and class.

The ballad “Lucky To Be Me,” from Bacher’s new album Still Happy!, is the perfect showcase for his musical versatility. Dazzling on both vocals and soprano saxophone, Bacher proves himself a natural storyteller with a smooth-as-silk voice and a gift for improvisation. If you’re in the New York area and like what you hear, please come and join Danny Bacher with his all-star band as they celebrate the release of Still Happy! on Friday, December 21, at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below 254 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019. Click here for details.