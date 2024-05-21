Dani Assis | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we speak with vocalist and composer Dani Assis, the winner of this year’s Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition. Assis discusses his music and the messages he aims to convey through his work. He also shares the story behind his single, “My Own Embrace (Blue in Green),” and insights into his upcoming album, set for release in August. Moreover, we delve into his musical journey, explore the impact of his Brazilian heritage and reminisce about his earliest musical memories.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Dani Assis via the player below. Visit his website to listen to his music and keep up with all his upcoming projects.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

