Dan Wilson | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Join us on this soulful and inspiring episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, as we sit down with the exceptionally talented guitarist Dan Wilson. Throughout his musical journey, Wilson has remained rooted in the love and support of his family and the guiding light of the gospel church that ignited his passion for music.

In his latest album, Things Eternal, he takes us on a heartfelt ride, drawing from the wisdom of his mentors, like Joey DeFrancesco and Christian McBride, and reflecting on life’s losses and the profound impact they leave on us. We’ll delve into the rich sources of inspiration that have shaped Wilson’s artistry, from the nurturing bonds of family to the enduring influence of jazz legends.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Dan Wilson via the player below. His new album, Things Eternal, is available now on Christian McBride's Brother Mister Productions via Mack Avenue Music Group.

Featured photo by Shane Wynn.

