Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

August 2017
JAZZIZ July Issue
June 2017

Urbanity Urban Soul

Save

Matt Micucci News September 17, 2017

Damien Chazelle to produce new musical series on Netflix

Damien Chazelle to produce new musical series on Netflix

Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) is making his first foray into television with a brand new musical drama, The Eddy, for Netflix. The series is set in contemporary Paris, and its story will revolve around a jazz club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

The Eddy was first announced back in April but was yet to find a home. Now set for release on Netflix, the series will be shot in France, featuring dialogue in French, English, and Arabic.

On top of executive producing the entire series, Chazelle will direct two of its episodes. The Eddy will also be penned by screenwriter Jack Thorne (National Treasure, This is England), while Glen Ballard will write its original score.

At the 74th Venice International Film Festival, Erik Barmack, Netflix’s Vice President of International Originals, said that The Eddy would fall “somewhere in between” Chazelle’s previous movies: “From the intense, complex relationship between a jazz drummer and his instructor in Whiplash to his dazzling duo of lovelorn Los Angelinos in La La Land, Damien’s work is emotional and electrifying.”

#Damien Chazelle #La La Land #Netflix #The Eddy #Whiplash

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

Current Spotlights

Carol Welsman turns to social media to select tracks for new album

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Urbanity Debut Single "Don't Look Back"

Save

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×