Critics’ Picks 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, we take the opportunity to look back at the year’s spate of jazz releases and salute the ones that most captivated a handful of JAZZIZ editors, critics and contributors. Atop each Top 10 list is the album prized most by the writer and a few sentences explaining why. This annual tradition comes with the usual caveats: These lists reflect the albums we were able to listen to in a given time span (roughly October 20, 2022-November 20, 2023) and, of course, the personal tastes and biases of the individual reviewers. A difficult task, to be sure — winnowing down to 10 titles, deciding among excellent recordings which deserves top rank, wrestling with sentiment versus critical sensibilities — but one we hope you’ll find as rewarding as we do.
HRAYR ATTARIAN
Lesley Mok, The Living Collection (American Dreams)
Percussionist Mok expertly leads her band through the intricacies of her own compositions on this exquisite album
. Darkly cinematic in its ambience, the often-mystical music is divided into nine tracks, the titles of which form a single sentence from Jorie Graham’s iconic poem “Scarcely There.” As Mok and the nonet deftly balance the written and the spontaneous, the explorative and the accessible, they create a unique and stimulating work that is as unforgettable as the poetry that inspired it.
Ivo Perelman, Molten Gold
(Fundacja Słuchaji); James Brandon Lewis, For Mahalia, With Love
(Tao Forms); Christian Dillingham, Cascades
(Greenleaf); Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra, Maternity Beat
(Rune Grammofon); Brandee Younger, Brand New Life
(Impulse!); Artemis, In Real Time
(Blue Note); Billy Childs, The Winds of Change
(Mack Avenue); Shawn Maxwell, Story at Eleven
(Cora St); Cécile McLorin Salvant, Mélusine
(Nonesuch)
LISSETTE CORSA
Angelica Sanchez Nonet, Nighttime Creatures (Pyroclastic)
Pianist, bandleader and composer Sanchez’s nonet debut stands out as a deeply nuanced and moving set that weaves introspection, improvisation and dissonance with smoldering cohesion, pathos and irreverence. A daring conceptualist who is constantly shaping her distinctive voice, Sanchez stays true to her iconoclast’s vision on Nighttime Creatures
, which features saxophonists Michaël Attias and Chris Speed, Ben Goldberg on contra-alto and clarinet, Thomas Heberer on quarter-tone trumpet, cornetist Kenny Warren, bassist John Hébert, drummer Sam Ospovat, and guitarist Omar Tamez. Sanchez’s inspiration for the album stems from her isolation in a secluded cabin in upstate New York and the cacophony of sounds emanating from the woods at night. The constant tension between angst and escapism plays out amid opulent atmospherics that harken back to big band orchestras without negating the intimacy of a smaller ensemble. Nighttime Creatures
offers an aural glimpse of the many worlds that come alive under the veil of darkness.
Lafayette Gilchrist, Undaunted
(Morphius); Susan Alcorn Septeto del Sur, Canto
(Relative Pitch); Duduka da Fonseca & Quarteto Universal, Yes!
(Sunnyside); Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Playing With Fire
(Linus Entertainment); Gaia Wilmer, Folia: The Music of Egberto Gismonti
(Sunnyside); Takuya Kuroda, Midnight Crisp
(First World); Magos Herrera, Aire
(Sunnyside); Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, Cometa
(Sunnyside); Hiromi Sonicwonderland
(Telarc)
MICHAEL FAGIEN
Espen Eriksen Trio with Andy Sheppard, As Good As It Gets (Rune Grammofon)
A solid trio begins with three superb musicians, each with unique voices on their instruments. Combine this with a certain chemistry giving rise to musical conversations that offer new twists on standards and covers, as well as wonderful original compositions, and pianist Espen Eriksen’s trio has it all. If that wasn’t enough, with the addition of a fourth voice, saxophonist Andy Sheppard — who’s also featured on the Eriksen Trio’s 2018 release Perfectly Unhappy
— the self-indulgent title of their 2023 album
more than lives up to the hyperbole.
Bill Laurence & Michael League, Where You Wish You Were
(ACT Music); Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest, Olympians
(Modern Music); Dan Costa, Beams
(self-released); Cory Wong, The Paisley Park Session
(self-released); Josh Nelson, LA Stories: Live at Sam First
(Sam First); Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now
(self-released); Laila Biali, Your Requests
(ACT Music); Christina Galisatus, Without Night
(Slow and Steady); Bill Cunliffe, Rainforests
(BCM+D)
MATT MICUCCI
Brandee Younger, Brand New Life (Impulse!)
Brandee Younger pays tribute to one of her main influences, Dorothy Ashby, while confidently embracing her own role in advancing Ashby’s experimental legacy of carving out new paths for the harp in jazz. Through reinterpretations of existing compositions, such as the inaugural studio recording of Ashby’s “You’re a Girl for One Man Only,” and her original creations, Younger infuses the album with a deeply personal touch while maintaining links with popular music. The result is a captivating synthesis of exploration and accessibility, seamlessly merging traditional and contemporary elements, spanning from ethereal arpeggios to dynamic hip-hop beats. Collaborations with diverse artists like 9th Wonder and Meshell Ndegeocello, coupled with the expertise of producer Makaya McCraven, enhance the album’s allure, creating a seductive musical experience
.
Bill Laurance and Michael League, Where You Wish You Were
(ACT Music); Irreversible Entanglements, Protect Your Light
(Impulse!); jaimie branch, Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((World War))
(International Anthem); FlamenKora, FlamenKora
(Motéma); Douyé, The Golden Sèkèrè
(Rhombus); Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix
(Whirlwind); Quartet San Francisco/Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band/Take 6, Raymond Scott Reimagined
(Violinjazz); Alfredo Rodríguez, Coral Way
(Mack Avenue); GoGo Penguin, Everything Is Going To Be OK
(XXIM)
BILL MILKOWSKI
Kurt Rosenwinkel, Undercover (Live at the Village Vanguard) (Heartcore)
The most distinctive and influential guitarist of his generation brings a killer band of pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Greg Hutchinson into that hallowed subterranean space in the heart of Greenwich Village. The results are next level
. Not only is the playing throughout sparkling, including several outstanding solos by the leader, but five new Rosenwinkel compositions (particularly the opening “Cycle Five” and the urgent swinger “The Past Intact”) elevate the proceedings. Simply stunning.
John Scofield, Uncle John’s Band
(ECM); Shakti, This Moment
(Abstract Logix); Chris Potter, Got the Keys to the Kingdom: Live at the Village Vanguard
(Edition); Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles
(Nonesuch); Joshua Redman, where are we
(Blue Note); Ben Wolfe, Unjust
(Resident Arts); Dan Wilson, Things Eternal
(Brother Mister); Mark Turner, Live at the Village Vanguard
(Giant Step Arts); Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix
(Whirlwind)
JOHN FREDERICK MOORE
Kris Davis’ Diatom Ribbons, Live at the Village Vanguard (Pyroclastic)
Davis’ first album with this forward-looking ensemble four years ago was a revelation. That she raises the bar with her follow-up is astonishing
. The pianist extends the use of prerecorded elements (the voices of Sun Ra and Paul Bley are featured prominently), as well as the role of Val Jeanty on turntables and electronics. In a live setting and stripped down to a quintet (featuring drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, bassist Trevor Dunn and guitarist Julian Lage), the group interplay is tighter, and Davis’ conceptual intentions are more fully developed. Davis’ varied influences are front and center — Geri Allen, Eric Dolphy, Karlheinz Stockhausen — but listening to this music is like eavesdropping on the future.
Tyshawn Sorey Trio, Continuing
(Pi); Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, Kings Highway
(Stoner Hill); jaimie branch, Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))
(International Anthem); Chris Potter, Got the Keys to the Kingdom: Live at the Village Vanguard
(Edition); Kate Gentile, Find Letter X
(Pi); Walter Smith III, return to casual
(Blue Note); London Brew, London Brew
(Concord); Emily Kuhn, Ghosts of Us
(BACE); Artemis, In Real Time
(Blue Note).
BOB WEINBERG
Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Prime (Brother Mister)
The terms “front line” and “rhythm section” seem irrelevant when discussing New Jawn’s second release
— as do descriptors such as “straightahead,” “avant-garde” or “funky.” With roiling propulsion from bassist McBride and drummer Nasheet Waits, and stratospheric wailing by saxophonist Marcus Strickland and trumpeter Josh Evans, the quartet remains focused, frequently forceful and consistently uncompromising. McBride’s aptly titled “Head Bedlam” makes a powerful opening statement, the squalling horns ascendent over Watts’ churning thunder, before the bassist’s cool strutting (momentarily) breaks the fever. A writer’s band, with contributions from each player, New Jawn also reveals its roots with pieces by Ornette Coleman, Larry Young and Sonny Rollins, as well as Evans’ excellent hat tip to a heavyweight, “Dolphy Dust.” It’s compulsively listenable.
Ambrose Akinmusire, Beauty Is Enough
(Origami Harvest); Henry Threadgill Ensemble, The Other One
(Pi); Chien Chien Lu, Built in System (Live From New York)
(Giant Step Arts); Rudy Royston Flatbed Buggy, Day
(Greenleaf); Myra Melford Fire & Water Quintet, Hear the Light Singing
(RogueArt); James Brandon Lewis, For Mahalia, With Love
(Tao Forms); Ethan Philion Quartet, Gnosis
(Sunnyside); Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances
(Daly Bread); Freddie Bryant, Upper West Side Love Story: A Song Cycle
(Tiger Turn).
JONATHAN WIDRAN
Bob James, Jazz Hands (evosound)
At the age of 84, contemporary jazz legend Bob James is still going strong with fresh, creative and innovative ideas. On Jazz Hands
, his third album for evosound, James plays the role of multi-genre musical alchemist, the new release marking 60 years since his Quincy Jones-produced free jazz debut Bold Conceptions
. While collaborations with hip-hop/R&B greats DJ Jazzy Jeff and CeeLo Green are infectious standouts, and there’s a requisite smooth jazz tune, the collection’s deeper pleasures find James exploring his “rough jazz” energy on bustling tunes with his young trio; vibing with rising Ukrainian sax star Andrey Chmut and his South Korean creative consultant Rachel Kwag; and jamming with an all-star band of L.A. session stalwarts on the expansive, jazz cruise-inspired “Sea Goddess.”
Maggie Herron, My Story in Song
(Herron Song); Keiko Matsui, Euphoria
(Shanachie); Nick Colionne, Just Like That
(Trippin’ N’ Rhythm); Michael Broening, Never Too Late
(Trippin’ N’ Rhythm); Angie Wells, Truth Be Told
(Café Pacific); Justin-Lee Schultz, Just in the Moment
(Shanachie); Steve Oliver, A New Light
(Wide Sky); Paul Carrack & The SWR Big Band, Don’t Wait Too Long
(Carrack-UK); Matt Rollings Trio, The Valentine Sessions
(Found).