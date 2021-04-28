Creative Music Studio Launches Star-Studded Online Workshop, May 1

Creative Music Studio (CMS) will launch a 5-week online workshop series this coming Saturday, May 1. The event will feature 14 guiding artists sharing the biggest breakthroughs that defined their own creative journey. The series is especially intended for but not exclusive to creative musicians, and an official statement from CMS states that “by the end of the event, you’ll have tons of ideas on how you can take these lessons and make them your own.”

The guiding artists of the 5-week online workshop are Medeski Martin & Wood, Vernon Reid, Karl Berger & Ingrid Sertso, Will Calhoun, Leyla McCalla, Gabby Fluke Mogul, Shelley Hirsch, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Grant Calvin Weston, Ra-Kalam Bob Moses and Charmaine Lee. Register here before May 1.

Featured images: Andrea Pierri

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.