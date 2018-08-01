Craft Recordings: Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66’s 1970 “Greatest Hits” Vinyl Reissue

Producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist Sergio Mendes is one of the most internationally successful and influential Brazilian artists of all time. His career began in Havana, Brazil, in the early '60s, playing with the likes of Antônio Carlos Jobim and Cannonball Adderley. The formation of Brasil '66 sparked his global stardom, with its signature blend of bossa nova and samba paired with distinctive instrumentation, along with its exotic mix of lyrics in English and Portuguese.



At the height of their career, the group released a compilation, simply titled "Greatest Hits," that featured the some of their most well-known and best-loved songs, including their 1967 breakout hit "Look of Love" and the bossa nova standard "Mas Que Nada," among others. The compilation album had been long out of print, until July 27, when it was finally reissued on vinyl via Craft Recordings.



"Greatest Hits" offers Mendes' signature sound, including its Latin pop rhythm, evocative female vocals and the lavish orchestration by composer-arranger Dave Grusin. The album compiles the finest cuts from a number of albums, from 1966's Herb Alpert Presents, with which the group burst out into the scene, through 1969's Crystal Illusions, with its psychedelic sounds and experimentation wonderfully evoking the distinctive aura of its times.



Since then, Mendes has released over 35 albums to date, and continues to record and tour regularly. He has won three GRAMMY Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005, and earned his first Oscar nomination in 2012, for the song "Real in Rio" from the animated 3-D feature film, Rio. He has also recorded with several contemporary artists, including Justin Timberlake, John Legend and the Black Eyed Peas.

