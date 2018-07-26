Count Basie Orchestra “Everyday I Have the Blues” Song Premiere

The Count Basie Orchestra will release its new album, All About Basie, on September 14 via Concord Jazz. In addition to the orchestra, the new album features a bevy of guest artists such as vocal group Take 6, who appear on a foot-stomping take on the Joe Williams classic "Everyday I Have the Blues." Listen to the premiere of the song via the player below:

All About Basie is all about celebrating the Count Basie Orchestra — from its earliest years to its heyday with Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, on through its current iteration as the preeminent swing band for today's best contemporary jazz musicians. Among the guest artists joining the band are Take 6, vocalist Kurt Elling, organist Joey DeFrancesco, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, trumpeter Jon Faddis and Basie band alumni vocalists Carmen Bradford, Jamie Davis and Stevie Wonder.



The album was produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer and former drummer Gregg Field. "Basie's band throughout the years was able to successfully cover hits of the era with their sound, and as part of the new album we have continued that tradition including hits from legends like Stevie Wonder and Leonard Cohen as well as artists as contemporary as Adele," says Field.



In fact, All About Basie introduces new songs to the Count Basie Orchestra repertoire: Adele's hit "Hello," featuring a trumpet solo by arranger Kris Johnson and a highly stylized piano solo from the band's own Bobby Floyd; Leonard Cohen's signature song "Hallelujah," arranged by Johnson and featuring a soulful solo by trombonist Mark William; and Earth, Wind & Fire's hit "Can't Hide Love," with Gordon on trombone and guest pianist Eric Reed. Orchestra Director Scotty Barnhart explains that when he incorporates new material into the Basie repertoire, he looks for tunes with "singable melodies and interesting harmonies."

"Rhythmically," he says, "the orchestra is going to take care of the rest."



For more information, go to http://www.thecountbasieorchestra.com/