Correction

In the spring print edition of JAZZIZ, we inadvertently omitted the credit for a photo of saxophonist Jesse Davis, which appeared alongside a review of Davis’ album Live at Smalls Jazz Club. The photo was taken by William Brown. You can check out his Instagram account at @willbjazz. We regret the oversight.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.
In the spring print edition of JAZZIZ, we inadvertently omitted the credit for a photo of saxophonist Jesse Davis, which appeared alongside a review of Davis’ album Live at Smalls Jazz Club. The photo was taken by William Brown. You can check out his Instagram account at @willbjazz. We regret the oversight.