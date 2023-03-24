Correction

In the spring print edition of JAZZIZ, we inadvertently omitted the credit for a photo of saxophonist Jesse Davis, which appeared alongside a review of Davis’ album Live at Smalls Jazz Club. The photo was taken by William Brown. You can check out his Instagram account at @willbjazz. We regret the oversight.

