Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017
JAZZIZ July Issue
June 2017

The Jazz Thieves

Save

Save

Matt Micucci News October 15, 2017

Concord Music buys Savoy Label Group

Concord Music Group

Concord Music has acquired Savoy Label Group. The catalog deal brings more than 3,000 master recordings to the company. These include older ones by such artists as saxophonists Charlie Parker and John Coltrane, and trumpeter Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie, as well as newer ones by such acts as vocalist Etta Jones, and guitarists Bill Frisell and Larry Coryell.

Savoy Records was founded in 1942 and was home to some of the jazz world’s most iconic artists. Steve Salm, Concord Music chief business development officer, said in an official statement: “The addition of Savoy to Concord Music is consistent with our ongoing growth strategy, as it deepens our presence within a number of core genres. It also adds numerous classic recordings and another legendary brand to our group of labels.”

The acquisition of Savoy follows Concord’s acquisition if Imagem Music Group, which took place in June and made Concord the world’s fifth largest integrated music company. Billboard reports that, prior to this deal, Concord’s music portfolio “includes more than 10,000 album recordings, while its publishing arm oversees more than 380,000 copyrights.”

#Charlie Parker #Concord Music #Dizzy Gillespie #John Coltrane #Miles Davis #Savoy Jazz Label Group

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Urbanity Debut Single "Don't Look Back"

Save

Current Spotlights

Watch new music video by Richard Russell's Everything is Recorded

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Urbanity Debut Single "Don't Look Back"

Save

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×