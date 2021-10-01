Compassion Flowers: The Jazz World Unites During a Time of Unparalleled Crisis

There’s never been a project like Relief. The compilation of tracks by Herbie Hancock, Esperanza Spalding, Jon Batiste and other stellar artists is a fundraiser for the Jazz Foundation of America. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go toward the JFA Musicians’ Emergency Fund, created in March 2020 during the nascent days of

