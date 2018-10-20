Come Together: Jazz Meets The Beatles

The Beatles fundamentally changed the direction of modern music, sending a shockwave through popular culture with ripples that would eventually find their way to jazz. It’s easy to hear why. The Beatles wrote songs with timeless melodies and profound lyrics, and jazz artists were eagerly embraced their music with open arm.s This playlist represents some of the way jazz artists through history — from Count Basie to Jaco Pastorius — have interpreted the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

