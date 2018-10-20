Come Together: Jazz Meets The Beatles

The Beatles fundamentally changed the direction of modern music, sending a shockwave through popular culture with ripples that would eventually find their way to jazz. It’s easy to hear why. The Beatles wrote songs with timeless melodies and profound lyrics, and jazz artists were eagerly embraced their music with open arm.s This playlist represents some of the way jazz artists through history — from Count Basie to Jaco Pastorius — have interpreted the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo.
- A Hard Day’s Night
Ramsey Lewis Trio
In Person 1960 – 1967
- Eleanor Rigby
Till Bronner, Dieter Ilg
Nightfall
- Here, There and Everywhere
George Benson
Tenderly
- You Never Give Me Your Money
Sarah Vaughan
Songs of The Beatles
- Taxman
Joel Harrison, Uri Caine, Dave Liebman, David Binney
Harrison on Harrison
- And I Love Her
Pat Metheny
What It’s All About
- A Day In The Life
Lee Ritenour
The Beatles Tribute: An All-Star Celebration
- Ticket To Ride
Scubba, Sarah Menescal
Jazz and Beatles
- I Will
Beatle Jazz
Beatle Jazz: With a Little Help from My Friends
- I Feel Fine
48th Street Collective
Beatle Jazz: With a Little Help from My Friends
- She’s Leaving Home
McCoy Tyner
Day Tripper: Jazz Greats Meet the Beatles Vol. 1
- All My Loving
Count Basie
Basie’s Beatle Bag
- The Fool on the Hill
Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66
Classics Volume 18
- Rocky Raccoon
Gary McFarland, Lena Horne, Gabo Szabo
Watch What Happens!
- Blackbird
Jaco Pastorius
Word of Mouth
- Norwegian Wood
Herbie Hancock
The New Standard
- Yesterday
Shirley Horn
May the Music Never End
- I Want to Hold Your Hand
Grant Green
I Want to Hold Your Hand
- Come Together
Herbie Mann
Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty
- Hey Jude
Maynard Ferguson
M.F. Horn Two