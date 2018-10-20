Come Together: Jazz Meets The Beatles

The Beatles fundamentally changed the direction of modern music, sending a shockwave through popular culture with ripples that would eventually find their way to jazz. It’s easy to hear why.  The Beatles wrote songs with timeless melodies and profound lyrics, and jazz artists were eagerly embraced their music with open arm.s This playlist represents some of the way jazz artists through history — from Count Basie to Jaco Pastorius — have interpreted the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

  1. A Hard Day’s Night
    Ramsey Lewis Trio
    In Person 1960 – 1967
  2. Eleanor Rigby
    Till Bronner, Dieter Ilg
    Nightfall
  3. Here, There and Everywhere
    George Benson
    Tenderly
  4. You Never Give Me Your Money
    Sarah Vaughan
    Songs of The Beatles
  5. Taxman
    Joel Harrison, Uri Caine, Dave Liebman, David Binney
    Harrison on Harrison
  6. And I Love Her
    Pat Metheny
    What It’s All About
  7. A Day In The Life
    Lee Ritenour
    The Beatles Tribute: An All-Star Celebration
  8. Ticket To Ride
    Scubba, Sarah Menescal
    Jazz and Beatles
  9. I Will
    Beatle Jazz
    Beatle Jazz: With a Little Help from My Friends
  10. I Feel Fine
    48th Street Collective
    Beatle Jazz: With a Little Help from My Friends
  11. She’s Leaving Home
    McCoy Tyner
    Day Tripper: Jazz Greats Meet the Beatles Vol. 1
  12. All My Loving
    Count Basie
    Basie’s Beatle Bag
  13. The Fool on the Hill
    Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66
    Classics Volume 18
  14. Rocky Raccoon
    Gary McFarland, Lena Horne, Gabo Szabo
    Watch What Happens!
  15. Blackbird
    Jaco Pastorius
    Word of Mouth
  16. Norwegian Wood
    Herbie Hancock
    The New Standard
  17. Yesterday
    Shirley Horn
    May the Music Never End
  18. I Want to Hold Your Hand
    Grant Green
    I Want to Hold Your Hand
  19. Come Together
    Herbie Mann
    Muscle Shoals Nitty Gritty
  20. Hey Jude
    Maynard Ferguson
    M.F. Horn Two

