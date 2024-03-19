Cliff Beach | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Our guest today is multi-talented vocalist, pianist, composer and author Cliff Beach, sharing insights on his latest album. You Showed Me the Way finds him bringing his unique blend of jazz, funk and soul to the Ella Fitzgerald repertoire, the Great American Songbook and other classics. In this podcast conversation, Beach shares with us his love and admiration for the First Lady of Song and his thoughts on what it is that makes the Great American Songbook such a universally revered and timeless canon. We also delve inito his journey in music and the characteristic traits of his distinctive sound and personal approach to musical interpretation.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Cliff Beach via the player below. His new album, You Showed Me the Way, is available now on California Soul Music. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo: Sheldon Botler.

