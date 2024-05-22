Clearing Space


This article originally published in the spring 2017 edition of JAZZIZ. Author Paul Youngquist explores the enigma of Sun Ra. By Bob Weinberg Paul Youngquist came late to the music of Sun Ra. In the mid-’90s, he was preparing to teach a course on free jazz at Penn State University and down the rabbit hole

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz