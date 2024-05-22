Clearing Space

This article originally published in the spring 2017 edition of JAZZIZ.By Bob Weinberg Paul Youngquist came late to the music of Sun Ra. In the mid-’90s, he was preparing to teach a course on free jazz at Penn State University and down the rabbit hole he tumbled. Now teaching at University of Colorado Boulder, Youngquist unpacks his fascination with the quizzical bandleader in his new book, A Pure Solar World: Sun Ra and the Birth of Afrofuturism. As Youngquist points out, Sun Ra is not frequently considered among avant-garde jazz giants such as Albert Ayler, Archie Shepp or Cecil Taylor. His aims, both musically and socially, were quite different. “I think he was really skeptical of the word ‘freedom’ and its associations during that really important moment in the 1960s,” the author says, speaking by phone in December. “Free jazz, from his point of view, might have been a little too pitched toward a status-quo society and toward conventional kinds of aspirations, which he thought were bad for Black people.” Rather than concerning himself with overcoming racial inequality on Earth, Sun Ra looked to the stars as a gateway to a better way of living. Certainly, he was angry about the injustice visited upon Black people, but he saw no utility in anguished wailing. “Sometimes you can feel the rage in Sun Ra’s music,” Youngquist says. “He said at one point, ‘If you’re not mad, you’re not really aware of what’s going on on the planet.’ On the other hand, the aspirational image is really important, in that he defines jazz as ‘happiness.’ And what he wants to communicate in that music, as strenuous and challenging as it can be, is a sense of joy, possibility and hope for other worlds.” Discipline, too, was essential. Sun Ra was renowned for his endless rehearsals and strict methods of maintaining order. While he expected improvisation when he called for it, and insisted that his musicians find expression beyond the notes on the page, Sun Ra did not embrace chaos that was not of his making. Still, he freely used discordant sounds when they suited his purposes. “That’s a wake-up call, that kind of ‘space-chord crash’,” Youngquist says. “‘Wake up, Earthlings!’ I think there’s a willful devotion to dissonance. That’s an attempt to clear space. But that clearing is very much aspirational. Let’s clear it out so we can go somewhere else — in this case, to the stars.” Featured photo by Veryl Oakland.