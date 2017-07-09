Claude Nobs statue unveiled in Montreux, Switzerland

A bronze statue of Claude Nobs, the legendary founder and general manager of the Montreux Jazz Festival, was unveiled to the press and the public on July 2. The unveiling took place during the opening weekend of the 51st Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland.

The statue, created by Swiss sculptor Andreas Altmann as a gift to the city of Montreux, shows Nobs on his feet, harmonica and microphone in his hands. It is the result of an initiative by the Montreux Jazz Festival Foundation and the Claude Nobs Foundation.

The statue of Nobs will be placed in the garden of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace hotel alongside statues of other legendary names connected to the Montreux Jazz Festival, including those of Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles.

Nobs created the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1967 at the age of 31, when he was the director of Montreux’s tourism office. This year’s festival kicked things off on June 30 and runs until July 15.

For more information, go to http://www.montreuxjazz.com/