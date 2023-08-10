Cindy Bradley | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we have the distinct pleasure of sitting down with the immensely talented trumpeter and composer, Cindy Bradley, whose powerful and charismatic presence has carved her a special place on the airwaves and on the contemporary jazz festival circuit.

Fresh off the release of her latest album, Promise, Bradley shares with us the journey that led to this remarkable creation that, after four years of anticipation, showcases various facets of her artistic personality. Throughout our conversation, we’ll also delve into defining moments from her formative years that have helped shape her sound and influences, and her unwavering love for her primary instrument of choice.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Cindy Bradley via the player below. Her new album, Promise, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

