Christopher James Roberts is an American composer, pianist and producer, best known by music industry insider’s as Chris Roberts, one of the bright stars in music business. Through the ’90s Chris was the head of Classics and Jazz at PolyGram and then as the CEO of Universal Classics and Jazz until 2011. Chris has signed and worked with some of the music world’s biggest stars–from Pavarotti, Renée Fleming, Bocelli, Chris Botti, Wayne Shorter, Elvis Costello and Sting–but his real passion has always been making music. Even while Chris was an exec, he would record solo under the radar (and pseudonym) as Christopher James and as a duo he called Val Gardena. No surprise, when Chris left the business, he wasted no time picking up where he left off with Val Gardena and recently released, The Sad Waltz, an entire album under his pseudonym. I hope you enjoy this conversation that spans Chris’s early years when a young pianist from a small town in Oregon took a journey up the corporate ladder. Working with some of the greatest talents in the world, Chris traveled to places he could have never imagined; on the Concord back-and-forth to New York from his office in London to a meeting at the Kremlin with Mikhail Gorbachev when he was managing the German rock band Scorpions. Enjoy.

Intro music: “Kickin’ It” by Jeff Lorber

