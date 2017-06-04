Christopher Burnett Quartet live concert webcast on June 6

The Christopher Burnett Quartet with special guest, pianist Michael Jefrey Stevens, will be performing at the Westport Coffeehouse Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 6.

Tickets are $10 at the door for local audiences and $5 to watch the live webcast online from anywhere around the world. The live webcast of the concert will be made available through the Concert Window platform at this link: https://www.concertwindow.com/cbjazz.

Emcee and event producer Toni Gates will serve as host of the live concert, which will feature a program of original compositions by both Stevens and saxophonist Christopher Burnett. For more information, go to http://www.westportcoffeehouse.com/