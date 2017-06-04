Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

April 2017 Issue: The Late Great Larry Coryell

Friends- Debut CD from Dr. Kirk Fischer

Matt Micucci News June 4, 2017

Christopher Burnett Quartet live concert webcast on June 6

The Christopher Burnett Quartet with special guest, pianist Michael Jefrey Stevens, will be performing at the Westport Coffeehouse Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 6.

Tickets are $10 at the door for local audiences and $5 to watch the live webcast online from anywhere around the world. The live webcast of the concert will be made available through the Concert Window platform at this link: https://www.concertwindow.com/cbjazz.

Emcee and event producer Toni Gates will serve as host of the live concert, which will feature a program of original compositions by both Stevens and saxophonist Christopher Burnett. For more information, go to http://www.westportcoffeehouse.com/

#Christopher Burnett #Michael Jefrey Stevens

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Rockport Music Festival

Save

Current Spotlights

Leon Russell

Rockport Music

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Straight Ahead Jazz Camp with Barry Harris

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×