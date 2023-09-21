Christina Galisatus | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we speak with pianist/composer Christina Galisatus, a rising star in the world of jazz and improvised music. With a musical upbringing and a deep love for expression cultivated through classical piano training and orchestral experience, Galisatus has quickly become a force to be reckoned with. Her artistic journey is marked by an unwavering pursuit of honesty, simplicity and beauty, whether performing or composing.

Galisatus’ debut album, Without Night, is available now on Slow & Steady Records. It is a reflection of her wholehearted embrace of making music solely for herself. In this episode, we’ll dive deep into the creative process and motivations behind this remarkable album, its music and heartfelt lyrics, as well as its driving themes and concepts with the artist herself.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Christina Galisatus via the player below. Her new album, Without Night, is available now on Slow & Steady Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Jacob Skaggs and Nick Vaughn.

