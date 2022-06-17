Chip Wickham, Binker Golding, Vincent Ding & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

Chip Wickham, “Cloud 10” [Song Premiere]

“Cloud 10” is a spiritual jazz call to prayer with a distinctly UK flavor from saxophonist/flautist Chip Wickham. It is also the title track from the acclaimed UK jazz star’s upcoming album, which will be released on September 9 via Gondwana Records. “The meditative bass line drives the song and contrasts beautifully with the reflective and joyful melody which swirls and intertwines with the vibraphone to deepen the energy,” says Wickham via an official statement. “It captures the entire sound of the album in one track. This album is the joyous expression of my creativity and takes the listener on a journey all the way to Could 10.”

Vincent Ding, “My Way” [Video Premiere]

Vocalist Vincent Ding blends the traditions of historic crooners and jazz vocalists with a depth of autobiographical authenticity from his Taiwanese-American roots on his debut album, Incredible Views from Above, featuring an all-star big band and produced by Sirintip. His take on “My Way,” Frank Sinatra’s signature song, is an ode to finding fulfillment in creativity and its accompanying video, premiering below, reflects many of the song’s themes. Incredible Views From Above will be released on July 8 via Outside In Music.

Julius Rodriguez, “Two Way Street”

Gen Z jazz star Julius Rodriguez has shared a new live video of “Two Way Street,” recorded “at home.” This is a Coltrane-infused psychedelic hard bop track from his major-label debut, Let Sound Tell All. Released on Verve on June 10, the record is a multi-genre affair combining live improvisation with high-level production and includes several noteworthy guest appearances. It is also one of the albums we mentioned in our list of ten new albums released this month (June 2022) that you need to know about.

New Albums

Binker Golding, Dream Like a Dogwood Wild Boy (Gearbox)

Dream Like a Dogwood Wild Boy is the second solo full-length by saxophonist/composer Binker Golding, best known as the co-leader of seminal sax-and-drums UK jazz duo Binker & Moses. Exploring themes of manhood and beyond, its songs also find Golding moving towards a new sound, incorporating elements of blues, heartland rock and Americana while remaining firmly rooted in the jazz idiom.

Bennie Maupin and Adam Rudolph, Symphonic Tone Poem for Brother Yusef (Strut)

Bennie Maupin and Adam Rudolph weave a magical, meditative path across five movements on their collaborative suite honoring the legacy of the late, great Yusef Lateef. Released via Strut, Symphonic Tone Poem for Brother Yusef was originally commissioned by the Angel City Jazz Festival to mark the trailblazing multi-instrumentalist’s 100th birthday in 2020.

Pasquale Grasso, Be-Bop! (Sony Masterworks)

Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie are the two jazz legends honored by acclaimed Italian-born guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso on his latest album. Be-Bop!, his sixth release for Sony Masterworks, finds him backed by his working trio of bassist Ari Roland and drummer Keith Balla, and with special guest vocalist Samara Joy appearing on the jivey mid-tempo swinger, “I’m a Mess.”