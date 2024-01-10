Chick Corea’s Elektric, Eclectic Legacy


By Bob Weinberg The Candid label plugs into Chick Corea’s fusion output with his Elektric Band, and premieres his orchestral celebration of Mozart and Gershwin. During his long and accomplished career, Chick Corea prioritized his desire to connect with listeners. However, the pianist and composer, who died in 2021, also pushed boundaries with his inaugural

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz