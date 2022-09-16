Chick Corea, The Comet Is Coming, Samara Joy & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a memorable Chick Corea Montreux Jazz Festival live performance, The Comet Is Coming goes full technicolor, Samara Joy’s major label debut album and more.

New Music and Videos

Alhaji Waziri Oshomah, ““Ovini Omoekeke Alhaji Inu Umoru”

On September 23, Luaka Bop will release the third volume of its World Spirituality Classics Series. The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshomah is a compilation highlighting the cross-cultural music of Southern Nigerian musician/composer Alhaji Waziri Oshomah, who infused his music with the teachings of Islam, recorded between the mid-’70s and mid-’80s. Luaka Bop has shared the danceable track “Ovini Omoekeke Alhaji Inu Umoru,” with Oshmoah singing over flitting keys and fluttering brass.

Chick Corea, “America (Continents Pt. 4)”

Montreux Jazz Festival and BMG have created and shared a new animated video for Chick Corea’s live performance of “America (Continents Pt. 4).” The video comes ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Chick Corea The Montreux Years. This latest addition to The Montreux Years series includes some of the much-missed jazz legend’s best performances from the Montreux Jazz Festival between 1981 and 2010, including this live take on “America,” which was recorded in 2006.

The Comet Is Coming, “Technicolour”

Technology, the future of consciousness and artificial intelligence are some of the themes aurally explored by The Comet Is Coming on their upcoming album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, due out September 23 on Impulse! The London-based experimental trio of Danalogue, Shabaka and Betamax has shared a new single from the album, “Technicolour.” Its accompanying video, directed by Charlie Roberts, features two figures in a seemingly dystopian future circling around a violent and beautiful energy field. Hyper-Dimensional Beam is also mentioned in our list of ten new albums released this month, September 2022, that you need to know about.

New Albums

Julian Lage, View With a Room (Blue Note)

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage explores the marriage between lush orchestration with organic improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble over ten new original compositions on his latest album, View With a Room. Here, his deeply attuned trio with bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King is augmented by the addition of six-string icon Bill Frisell.

The New Mastersounds, The Deplar Effect (Color Red)

The New Mastersounds showcase their funk and fusion chops on their 17th album, The Deplar Effect, which captures them on a high after a two-year hiatus from in-person engagements. The title of the album alludes to the impact of the environment where they recorded its music, surrounded by the beautiful weather, snowcapped mountains and water at Floki Studios in Troll Peninsula, Iceland.

Samara Joy, Linger Awhile (Verve)

Samara Joy’s debut album for Verve Records is a landmark step in her rising career as one of today’s top jazz vocalists. On Linger Awhile, the 22-year-old artist updates beloved songs from the past with a modern twist, lending her soulfulness and idiosyncratic voice to compositions by George Gershwin, Thelonious Monk and other greats, and occasionally augmenting them with her own words in the style known as vocalese.