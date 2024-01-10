Chick Corea: Milestones Along the Way

While in high school, Chick is hired by Portuguese bandleader Phil Barboza. The band’s conga player, Bill Fitch, turns him on to Latin music. He also meets drummer Tony Williams and percussionist Don Alias through the band, and forms a trio with them.

After graduating high school in 1959, Chick enrolls at Columbia University. He goes to see the Miles Davis Quintet with John Coltrane at Birdland. Every night. Bye-bye, Columbia. He’s accepted at Juilliard in 1960, but it doesn’t take.

Chick busies himself on the New York jazz scene, landing gigs with Latin jazz artists Mongo Santamaria, Willie Bobo and Montego Joe. He also records with flutists Herbie Mann and Hubert Laws, the latter a classmate from his brief stay at Juilliard.

In 1964 and 1965, Chick records a couple of classic Blue Note LPs with the Blue Mitchell Quintet: The Thing To Do and its followup Down With It!. The trumpet-playing leader records Corea’s compositions “Chick’s Tune” on the former and “Perception” on the latter. In 1966, the Mitchell octet album Boss Horn features Corea’s tunes “Tones for Joan’s Bones” and “Straight Up and Down,” both of which Chick will record on his debut album.

With flutist Mann producing, Atlantic records Chick’s debut album as a leader, 1966’s Tones for Joan’s Bones. The album features a psychedelic, flower-power cover illustration by Haig Adishian. “This Is New” is not just the title of one of the album’s four tracks, but a declaration of purpose, as the pianist forges a fresh post-bop sound alongside reed player Joe Farrell, trumpeter Woody Shaw, bassist Steve Swallow and drummer Joe Chambers.

Chick replaces Gary Burton in Stan Getz’s band, with whom he plays from 1966 to 1968, and whose drum chair is ably filled by the indomitable Roy Haynes. He also records with trumpeter Donald Byrd in 1967, whose band features a young Czechoslovakian bassist named Miroslav Vitous.

With Haynes and Vitous completing his trio, Chick records his second album as a leader, Now He Sings, Now He Sobs, for the Solid State label. The sessions take place at A&R Recordings Studios in New York City in March 1968. Now considered a classic of modern piano-trio jazz, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

“I went to Steinway and Sons and spent a couple of hours choosing a piano for the date. I was like a little kid in a mountain of ice cream, jumping from Steinway to Steinway. When we got to the date, they just turned the tape on and we just played.” — Chick, recalling the studio date for Now He Sings … in the liners to Chick Corea, The Blue Note Re-Issue Series (1975)

“When Now He Sings ... was first issued, its impact on the jazz community was great. For those who had slept on Corea’s enormous talent (and there were a few, believe it or not), it was a major discovery. For those who knew and loved his music, it brought out new dimensions in him as an artist that were theretofore unknown.” — Michael Cuscuna, liners to the 1988 CD release of Now He Sings ...

“Here we hear the beginnings of Chick’s fascination with the lyricism of French Impressionists and of the contemporary Brazilian composers as well as his attraction to complete and abstract improvisation (as in ‘The Law of Falling and Catching Up’).” — Cuscuna, liners to 1988 CD release of Now He Sings ...

Vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson records Chick’s “Matrix” for his 1968 album Total Eclipse. Flutist Laws releases his version of Chick’s “Windows” on his 1969 Atlantic album Law’s Cause. Said Laws in a 2007 interview with Tom Keenlyside, “‘Windows’, and all of Chick’s music, is a challenge to me. I look at this music like classical music.”

Following his stint with Getz, Chick begins working with Sarah Vaughan. He then receives a call from his drummer pal Tony Williams, who was working with Miles Davis. Herbie Hancock had left the band. Did Chick want the gig?

Of course, playing with Miles meant going electric. Chick was uncertain. As he told John Szwed, author of So What: The Life of Miles Davis: “I resisted it at first because I really wanted to play piano with Miles, but I quickly saw that this was something he was going after, so I made the best of it, but felt as though I was at a disadvantage because the quality of the instrument was not really that of an acoustic instrument. It was kind of a toy. So I started to try to get a sound out of it, fooling around with attachments that distorted the sound. I kind of got into electronics from there, fooling around with a ring modulator and an Echoplex, various echo devices, different amplifier settings, that sort of thing.”

In June 1968, Chick joins Miles, Wayne Shorter, Dave Holland and Williams in the studio to record “Petit Machins (Little Stuff)” and “Mademoiselle Mabry (Miss Mabry),” which were released on the Davis classic Filles de Kilimanjaro.

Prompted by bassist friend Jamie Faunt, Chick begins to explore Scientology in 1968. He reads L. Ron Hubbard’s Dianetics and becomes an avid fan of Hubbard’s science-fiction, as well. He and Hubbard will correspond until Hubbard’s death in 1986.

With Hancock back in the band, and John McLaughlin on guitar, Corea plays an integral role on Miles’ gorgeously moody 1969 masterpiece In a Silent Way. His evocative Fender Rhodes intertwines with the keyboard voices of Hancock and Joe Zawinul, creating a layered, atmospheric soundscape.

Looking more like a rock band than a veteran jazz group, Chick, Shorter, Holland and drummer Jack DeJohnette tour with Miles, and even travel in a Volkswagen minibus. The group makes its live debut at Duffy’s Tavern in Rochester in 1969. They would also perform that year at the Plugged Nickel in Chicago; the Juan Les Pins Jazz Fest in Antibes; the Newport Jazz Fest; and, in 1970, at the Isle of Wight rock fest in the U.K.

On August 19-21, 1969, the Woodstock Aquarian festival draws some 300,000 young folks upstate. At that same time, Miles brings an army of musicians, including Chick, into Columbia Studio in New York City for the first sessions of Bitches Brew. The landmark fusion album takes months to complete, with the final sessions taking place in Feb. 1970.

As evidenced by his composition “This,” which he wrote for Miles’ band, Chick is growing ever more exploratory in his musical conceptions. In May 1969, Chick recruits Miles band colleagues Holland, DeJohnette and bass clarinetist Bennie Maupin (who switches to tenor sax here) to record the avant-leaning Is for Solid State. The stellar group is rounded out by trumpeter Shaw, flutist Laws and percussionist Horace Arnold. They record enough material to fill the equally challenging Sundance, released on Groove Merchant that same year.

Continuing to explore the more outré regions of jazz, Chick and Holland leave Miles’ band to form Circle with drummer Barry Altschul. The trio record the very free-sounding Song of Singing for Blue Note in 1971.

On Feb. 21, 1971, Circle and its newest member, saxophonist Anthony Braxton, perform live at the Maison de Radiodiffusion-Television Française. The broadcast is recorded and released as Paris-Concert by the Munich-based ECM label.

Sensing that his music is alienating some listeners, Chick takes a turn for the meditative and melodic when he enters the Arne Bendiksen Studio in Oslo, Norway, to record the two-volume Piano Improvisations, also for ECM, on April 21-22, 1971.

Reflecting on his music with Circle, Chick related in the liner notes to the 1975 compilation Blue Note Re-Issue Series: “We took our way of thinking from Stockhausen, John Cage and Cecil Taylor. But it got to the stage where we were sending our audiences up the river. The basic element, communication, was getting left out. The reason I left Circle to do something else was basically to achieve a better balance between technique and communication, and to bring in the idea of communicating with the audience.”

Chick states a theme that will soon become his mantra in the liners to both volumes of Piano Improvisations: “This music was created out of the desire to communicate and share the dream of a better life with people everywhere.”

With his newfound directive in mind, Chick composes and assembles music for a new conceptual band: Return to Forever. Comprising Chick on electric piano, Joe Farrell on saxophone and flute, Stanley Clarke on bass, drummer/percussionist Airto Moreira and vocalist/percussionist Flora Purim, the band makes its debut at the Village Vanguard in November 1971.

Under Chick’s name, Return to Forever releases its self-titled first album in 1972 for ECM. Recorded in four days at A&R Studios in New York City, the album comprises all first takes of tunes such as “What Game Shall We Play Today” and “Sometime Ago-La Fiesta,” which explore Brazilian flavors and feature the hopeful lyrics of Neville Potter.

“After spending more than a decade experimenting with musical forms, playing jazz music in so many different ways, [and] immediately after performing as a solo pianist for a year, I decided to write some group music that would be melodic and lyrical with more traditional rhythms. It would be a music that would communicate and be felt and understood by people of all types.” — Chick, liner notes to Return to Forever

Chick’s devotion to Scientology further fuels his desire to reach as many ears as possible, and inspires the science-fiction/fantasy concepts that will drive future RTF releases. As Michael Dwyer reported in the Sydney Morning Herald in February 2011: “The bandleader said that concepts of undiscovered worlds and contact with extraterrestrial life spur his imagination as a composer. In fact, the genesis of Return to Forever is linked to his conversion to the Church of Scientology. ‘L. Ron Hubbard said, “When in doubt, communicate,”’ Corea said. ‘Some of the basic principles of Scientology are based on good communication and that’s something that inspired me to see how important that is in life.’”

Chick plays the Solo Now festival in Munich in the summer of 1972 along with featured artists Gary Burton, Albert Mangelsdorff, John McLaughlin and Jean-Luc Ponty. The event’s promoter asks the artists to perform a closing-night encore, but only Chick and Gary agree. During a soundcheck, Chick teaches the vibraphonist “La Fiesta.” The pair perform it on stage, and, by all accounts, the audience loves it. Perhaps no one is more excited than ECM label chief Manfred Eicher, who urges the pair to record for him as a duo.

Convinced no one would want to hear an entire album of just piano and vibes, Burton and Corea decline Eicher’s offer and return to the U.S. But Eicher persists, and several months later, they return to Europe. “He kept calling us up and bugging us about this, and finally we said, ‘Well, why not?’” Burton remembered in a 2006 interview. “‘It’ll be fun and nobody will pay attention to it. It’ll go under the radar, but what the heck? We’ll do it.’”

On Nov. 6, 1972, Chick and Gary enter the Arne Bendiksen Studio in Oslo, and begin recording the tracks for their landmark duo album Crystal Silence. “We went to this little kind of faraway studio that Manfred liked, because Oslo, especially at that time, was a pretty relaxed place,” Corea recalled in a 2006 interview. “A tiny studio, and we spent a couple of days there and put that first record together very quickly.”

“I was already performing some of that music with Return to Forever,” Corea explains of the Crystal Silence repertoire, which reprised the title track and “What Game Shall We Play Today” from RTF’s first recording. “I thought it would make pretty interesting duet material, which turned out to be the case.”

According to Burton, every track but one was a first take: “We sort of figured out our arrangements and said, ‘Turn on the tape, let’s try one.’ And we play it through and I say, ‘Wow, that was pretty darned good!’ And we go into the next one, and in about three hours, we had finished the album.”

That same year, Chick marries vocalist, keyboardist and longtime friend Gayle Moran.

RTF’s sophomore recording, Light As a Feather, is released in 1973 by Polydor and features Corea staples “500 Miles High,” “Spain” and “Captain Marvel.” It will prove the swan song for the original incarnation of the band.

Chick and Stanley remake RTF, adding guitarist Bill Connors and drummer Lenny White for the 1973 recording Hymn of the Seventh Galaxy. The group launches a new, more electric sound with its feet in the funk and its head in the cosmos.

Guitarist Al Di Meola replaces Connors for RTF’s Where Have I Known You Before. Sci-fi/fantasy themes abound in titles such as “Vulcan Worlds,” “Beyond the Seventh Galaxy” and “Song to the Pharaoh Kings.” Rock fans take notice.

In 1975, RTF’s No Mystery wins a Grammy for Best Instrumental Jazz Performance, Individual or Group. It will be the first of 17 Grammy wins for the pianist.

And the hits keep coming. Chick’s release The Leprechaun reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart in 1975, and wins Grammys in 1976 for Best Instrumental Jazz Performance by an Individual or Group and Best Instrumental Arrangement for “Leprechaun’s Dream, Part 1.”

A truly personal celebration of his ethnic heritage, My Spanish Heart features a cover photo of Chick posed proudly — almost defiantly — while dressed in traditional Spanish garb and sporting slicked-back hair and mustache. Utilizing a string quartet as well as synthesizers, and a band comprising compadres Clarke, Alias, violinist Ponty and Chick’s wife, Gayle, the album introduces tunes such as the title track, “Love Castle” and “Armando’s Rhumba” — a tribute to Dad. The record reaches No. 2 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

That same year, RTF’s Romantic Warrior sells more than 500,000 copies, which equals initial sales of Bitches Brew, and hits No. 3 on the jazz albums chart.

At the peak of his commercial success in the ’70s, Chick has six albums reach the Billboard Pop Albums chart, three of which enter the Top 40. RTF’s 1977 album, Musicmagic, follows the trend, and also earns a Grammy nomination. It will be the last studio offering from the group for a while.

In 1980, Chick establishes Mad Hatter Studios in Los Angeles. It shares a name with his 1978, post-RTF album, The Mad Hatter, which reunites him with Herbie Hancock and Joe Farrell.

Continuing to explore classical inclinations, Chick records duet albums with European pianists Friedrich Gulda and Nicholas Economou, respectively, in 1982. That same year, he and Burton and a string quartet convene at Mad Hatter to record tracks for the ambitious Lyric Suite for Sextet, which is released by ECM in 1983.

That same year, ECM releases Chick’s Children’s Songs, comprising short, often-playful themes the pianist had written over the years with nods to classical influences such as Bartok and Kurtag.

In the liner notes to Voyage, Chick’s 1984 duet recording with flutist Steve Kujala, the pianist makes plain the influence of ECM chief Eicher. When describing the origin of his composition “Star Island,” he relates: “The piano solo improvisation ... is the result of Manfred Eicher listening to some chords I was playing on the piano and then urging me to continue with that idea for a time.”

While he’s been enjoying free-agent status since departing RTF, Chick teams up with bassist John Patitucci and drummer Dave Weckl and others to perform both fusion and straightahead under the monikers the Elektric Band and the Akoustic Band. They record self-titled albums in 1986 and 1989, respectively. The Akoustic Band is his first regular working group since RTF, and the trio enjoys about a six-year run.

In June 1990, Chick teams up with vocal virtuoso Bobby McFerrin for duo concerts at Wolftrap in Virginia and Carnegie Hall in New York. The results are captured on the aptly named recording Play, which finds them joyously improvising on standards such as “Autumn Leaves,” “’Round Midnight” and “Spain.” As McFerrin writes in the liners: “Chick takes his ’play’-ing seriously and our time together was like letting two young children with sweet tooths-on-overdrive in a candy store without parental supervision. ... Chick is a master at letting the audience ‘in’ on every clunk, every whisp, slam dunk, drop-kick, snort, grunt, shout, laugh, giggle, heavy, lightness of music making.” In 1997, the pair will collaborate on a couple of Mozart concertos with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

In 1992, Chick develops the GRP imprint Stretch Records. In 1996, the label enters a partnership with Concord. Chick begins releasing his own music on the label, as well as issuing recordings by colleagues Weckl, bassist Avishai Cohen and saxophonist Steve Wilson, among others.

Paying homage to a major influence, Chick assembles an all-star ensemble of great young talent for the 1996 recording Remembering Bud Powell, his first release on Stretch. The group comprises saxophonists Joshua Redman and Kenny Garrett, trumpeter Wallace Roney and bassist Christian McBride, and is anchored by bop legend and longtime Chick collaborator Haynes.

In 1997, Berklee College of Music in Boston presents Chick with an honorary doctorate.

That same year, Chick forms the sextet Origin, featuring the talents of saxophonists Steve Wilson and Bob Sheppard, trombonist Steve Davis, bassist Avishai Cohen and drummer Jeff Ballard. The band’s debut recording, Origin — Live at the Blue Note, captures their second gig ever. Chick also tours and records as The Chick Corea New Trio with Cohen and Ballard.

In honor of the neighborhood boy made good, Everett Avenue in Chick’s hometown of Chelsea is renamed Chick Corea Way in 2001.

In December 2001, Chick takes over the Blue Note in New York City for a momentous 60th birthday celebration. Over the course of three weeks, he invites everyone from Roy Haynes and Miroslav Vitous to Avishai Cohen and Gonzalo Rubalcaba to perform with him. Nine separate ensembles play everything from bop to free to classical, a sampling of which is captured on the 2003, Grammy-winning double-disc recording Rendezvous in New York.

Chick sells Mad Hatter Studios in 2003 to Golden Era Productions, the production arm of the Church of Scientology. The group makes a considerable investment to bring it up to date. Quoted on PMC Speakers’ audiophile site, Chick says, “They took the original concept that I gave it — which was Mad Hatter Studios with kind of an Alice in Wonderland vibe — and really, really kept the original vibe and made it even a hundred times better.”

In the summer of 2003, Chick is honored at the Heineken Puerto Rico Jazz Fest, with performances by longtime colleagues such as Burton, Flora Purim, Airto Moreira and Gayle Moran. Chick performs with Burton, with his New Trio, with Moran and with the Puerto Rico Heineken Jazz Fest Big Band.

Chick reunites in the studio with the Elektric Band in late 2003, and tours with the group in 2004. That same year, they release To the Stars, an album based on Hubbard’s book of same name, which is among Chick’s favorites. “Making this recording has been the dream of a lifetime come true,” he writes in the liners. “Three passions have converged. My passion as a composer/performer; my passion for the Elektric Band as a perfect orchestra; and my passion for L. Ron Hubbard, as the ideal artist.”

In honor of Mozart’s 250th birthday, Chick accepts a commission to write a piano concerto in the spirit of the master. The work consists of six pieces with a specific orientation. He describes it thusly: “After I wrote the music, I looked it over and decided that an apropos name for the new music was The Continents, because the music seemed to me to have all kinds of influences. So I named each movement after a continent.” He performs the work with a Bavarian orchestra at the Umbria Jazz Festival in 2006.

On paper, it seems more than a bit nutty, but on record, Chick’s 2006 duo with banjo master Béla Fleck works pretty damned well. The pair release an album titled The Enchantment in 2007, which earns Chick Grammy No. 15. An awed Fleck reflects on the seemingly odd team-up: “Chick has so much more going on harmonically than I do. Playing with Chick was a real lesson in accepting your own weaknesses and strengths and not being intimidated by someone who is more advanced than you. Everyone has their part to play, and there will be things I do that will be really good, whether I can play as advanced as the other guy or not.”

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the duo, Chick and Gary Burton perform selections from Crystal Silence, as well as other material from their ongoing musical partnership in concerts around the world. The 2008 double-disc release The New Crystal Silence documents their performance with the Sydney Symphony on the first disc, and as a duo on the second. Chick scores Grammy No. 16.

In a 2006 phone interview, Burton remarks on Chick’s ability to constantly surprise him: “A few weeks ago, we were playing in Hawaii, and he showed up the next day at the soundcheck and said, ‘I wrote a piece last night in my hotel room.’ And it’s this kind of obscure flamenco rhythm in 3/4 time. He had been watching a video of some flamenco dancers and listening to this music in the background, and it sort of gave him this inspiration. So, he wrote this piece, and it’s lovely, it’s fascinating for me and I’m enjoying playing it. I never know when he’s going to pop up with a new piece to play.”

After a 25-year hiatus, RTF reunites for a world tour in 2008. Chick works banks of keyboards alongside Di Meola, Clarke and White. The subsequent double-live recording, Returns, attests that the musicians — and audiences — still had a fire in the belly for this music.

In 2008, Chick launches the all-star Five Peace Band with fusion-guitar pioneer — and Bitches Brew session mate — John McLaughlin, saxophonist Garrett, bassist McBride and drummers Vinnie Colaiuta and Brian Blade. The album earns Chick his 17th Grammy.

In a generous gesture, Chick records a live acoustic double album with 28-year-old pianist Hiromi Uehara in 2008. When she was just 17, Chick had invited Hiromi to one of his gigs in Tokyo and brought her on stage to play a song with him. They shared a piano bench again a decade later at the 2006 Tokyo Jazz Festival. Impressed with her performance and subsequent recordings, Chick invites her to perform a dual-piano showcase live at the Tokyo Blue Note. The set is documented on the 2009 recording Duet.

The Manhattan Transfer undertake the ambitious task of vocalizing Chick’s music on their 2009 recording The Chick Corea Songbook. The group delves into material from Chick’s various RTF albums, a couple of Children’s Songs and the biographical “The Story of Anna & Armando,” which is set to “Armando’s Rhumba” and tells how Chick’s parents fell in love.

With a quartet featuring trumpeter Wallace Roney, bassist Ron Carter and drummer Lenny White, Chick performs a tribute to another peer who recently turned 70: Herbie Hancock. The concert is part of a BET Honors ceremony in January 2011, held in Washington, D.C.

With both men more than living up to the album’s title, Chick records a few tracks for his old pal Roy Haynes’ new album, Royalty, in January 2011. The 86-year-old bop legend’s album is slated for a summer release.

Jazz at Lincoln Center salutes Chick’s music with a three-night event in January 2011. Chick joins Wynton Marsalis and the orch for presentations of his work, some of which sport new arrangements by JALC members.

Teaming up once again with RTF mates Clarke and White, Chick releases the double album Forever. The first disc comprises mostly acoustic music recorded during the trio’s world tour, capturing shows at Yoshi’s in Oakland and the Blue Note in Tokyo. The second disc contains tracks recorded at Mad Hatter just before the trio hit the road. Also contributing to some of those tracks are longtime pals Ponty, Connors and Chaka Khan on vocals.

“Actually, the piano, the acoustic bass and small-sized drums were our original instruments. And no matter how much experimentation gets done on the electric instruments, this acoustic sound is what we grew up loving and where our roots are and always have been.” — Chick, in the liners to Forever.

This story originally appeared in the Summer 2011 edition of JAZZIZ. By Bob WeinbergSeeming rested and relaxed, Chick Corea strode on-stage at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center in November. The rare South Florida solo performance served as a fundraiser for a long-running local jazz organization of which his good friend and frequent duo partner, vibraphonist Gary Burton, serves as artistic adviser. The pianist warmly greeted the capacity audience before launching into a highly personal set that honored three major touchstones: Bill Evans, Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell. For his second set, Corea performed wonderfully lyrical Scriabin preludes and then a selection of his own playful miniatures known as his Children's Songs. The concert concluded, as anticipated, with a rousing version of "Spain," his widely loved signature tune. In short, Corea provided a revealing self-portrait of his storied musical career. Unlike his former boss, Miles Davis, Corea seems quite comfortable with glancing backward to take stock of where he's been and what's he's accomplished. A decade ago, he commandeered the Blue Note jazz club in New York City and celebrated his 60th birthday by performing selections from his songbook with various colleagues in various combinations. As captured on the double-disc recording Rendezvous in New York, the pianist was still deriving great joy from his music and his collaborators. Corea, who resides part of the year in Clearwater, Florida, turns 70 on June 12. But for an artist whose laurels are piled high and deep, he's hardly taking it easy. This year alone, he's embarked on world tours with a new version of Return to Forever, as well as with Burton. He and the vibist are recording a new album with material ranging from Weill and Jobim to Brubeck and The Beatles. And a double-disc trio recording titled Forever (Concord), with RTF bandmates Stanley Clarke and Lenny White, is slated for release in June. The facts of Corea's early life are easily accessible. He was born to Armando and Anna Corea in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in 1941. Dad was a jazz trumpeter, and young Armando Anthony "Chick" Corea, was playing the piano by age 4. With access to Dad's LPs, Chick fell under the spell of bop greats such as Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker and Bud Powell, even while receiving classical training. By high school, Chick, who had also become a devotee of hard-bop pioneer Horace Silver, was playing professionally. His first paying gig was with the legendary Cab Calloway. And that's when things really got interesting. In honor of Corea's 70th birthday, we've assembled 70 items of interest about the life and career of the pianist, composer and bandleader who's left an indelible imprint on the jazz world. We hope to share our appreciation for the arc and scope of his remarkable contributions to the genre, which are hardly receding with age. [caption id="attachment_57926" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Photo by Chuck Fishman.[/caption]