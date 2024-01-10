Chick Corea: Milestones Along the Way


This story originally appeared in the Summer 2011 edition of JAZZIZ. By Bob Weinberg As Chick Corea celebrates his 70th birthday, we offer 70 good reasons to celebrate Chick Corea. Seeming rested and relaxed, Chick Corea strode on-stage at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center in November. The rare South Florida solo performance served as a

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz