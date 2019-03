Chet Baker, the trumpeter and vocalist with a silken tone and dashing good looks, began the recording session for his classic album Sings and Plays on this date in 1955. One of the album’s standout tracks — and our Song of the Day — is his gorgeous take on the George and Ira Gershwin classic “Someone to Watch Over Me.” It has everything we’ve come to expect from Baker: the whispy vocals, the signing trumpet, and, of course, that heavy presence of hipness.