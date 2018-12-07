Chet Baker and Stan Getz – “Winter Wonderland”

Chet Baker & Stan Getz, “Winter Wonderland,” from West Coast Live (Pacific Jazz)

Trumpeter Chet Baker and saxophonist Stan Getz were a match made in jazz heaven. Their styles were similar —laid back, elegant, yet smoldering from the inside — which is why their numerous albums together made for such gratifying listening. Here they are from a live recording at The Haig in Los Angeles in 1953, playing an uptempo bop version of the holiday classic “Winter Wonderland.” Christmas carols never swung so hard.

Feature photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons