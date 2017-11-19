Cheltenham Jazz Festival announced four 2018 headline acts

Menu
     
Matt Micucci News November 19, 2017

The Cheltenham Jazz Festival has already announced four headline acts for its 2017 edition, which will take place in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England, on May 2-7.

Vocalist Randy Crawford will be performing a rare United Kingdom date on her Spring tour. Vocalist Beth Hart will be bringing tracks from her new jazz-infused album Fire on the Floor. Bassist Christian McBride will make his Cheltenham Jazz Festival debut with his big band, playing tracks from their acclaimed new LP Bringin’ It. Saxophonist Kamasi Washington, fresh off the release of his eagerly awaited Harmony of Difference EP, will take to the stage on May 6.

The full line-up of the Cheltenham Jazz Festival, still to be announced, will aim to combine a broad appeal with the best of contemporary blues and jazz. For more information, go to http://www.cheltenhamfestivals.com/

#Beth Hart #Cheltenham Jazz Festival #Christian McBride #Kamasi Washington #Randy Crawford

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

