Charu Suri and Brent Fischer | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Today's episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast is a conversation with Indian-born pianist and composer Charu Suri.

Today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast is a conversation with Indian-born pianist and composer Charu Suri. The artist’s recently released fourth album is evocatively titled Rags & Ragas, and it’s an ambitious blend of Indian ragas and New Orleans-style ragtime and jazz. Its program makes for a remarkable and unique showcase of what she has come to define as jazz raga, which she talks more about in this podcast conversation. The album also features some great musicians, including drum legend Joe Lastie, and we are joined on the podcast by one of the record’s co-producers and arrangers, Brent Fischer.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Charu Suri and Brent Fischer via the player below.

Featured photo by Laura Wheatly.

