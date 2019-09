On this date (September 18) in 1948, saxophonist Charlie Parker recorded the tune “Parker’s Mood” with Miles Davis for a session on Savoy Records in New York City. Also on the track were drummer Max Roach, pianist John Lewis and bassist Curly Russell. “Parker’s Mood,” a slow, thick-as-molasses blues, reveals an unusually soulful side of Bird’s style, and its distinctiveness in Parker’s canon has made it one of the saxophonist’s most celebrated tunes.