Charles Mingus, Joel Ross, Miles Davis & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top.

Noteworthy

Jazz Recordings Added to Library of Congress National Registry: The Library of Congress has released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry for preservation. The list includes Duke Ellington’s Ellington at Newport (1956), Max Roach’s We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite (1960), “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole (1961), A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory (1991), and Buena Vista Social Club‘s self-titled 1997 debut album, among others. Check out the full list here.

Joel Ross Talks About Latest Album with Don Was: Joel Ross talks about his new album, The Parable of the Poet, with Blue Note President Don Was in the latest episode of the imprint’s First Look series. Watch it via the player below. Out now on Blue Note Records, Parable of the Poet is an album-length suite composed by Ross featuring his 8-piece Parables band with Immanuel Wilkins, Maria Grand, Marquis Hill, Kalia Vandever, Sean Mason, Rick Rosato and Craig Weinrib, plus special guest Gabrielle Garo.

Craft to Reissue Landmark Miles Davis Album: Craft Recordings has announced the third title from its limited-edition audiophile vinyl series, Relaxin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet, due out May 6. The most notable of Miles Davis’ exceptionally productive recordings with his stellar quintet from 1955-1956 for Prestige Records, and features the trumpet legend alongside John Coltrane, Red Garland, Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones. Relaxin’ will be issued as part of Craft’s acclaimed Small Batch audiophile vinyl series. Pre-order it here.

Ronnie Foster Makes Blue Note Records Return: Organ great Ronnie Foster will make his return to Blue Note Records 50 years after making his debut on the label in 1972. Foster’s first new album in 36 years will be released this summer and more details will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Blue Note has announced the May 20 release of Foster’s label debut, Two Headed Freap from 1972, as part of Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Reissue Series.

Jazz Power Initiative’s Emerging Artists-in-Residency Launches: Jazz Power Initiative has announced the launch of its 2022 Jazz Power Emerging Artists-in-Residency. The program is dedicated to supporting early-stage professional jazz artists to showcase their talents throughout the year in public performances and community events in the Northern Manhattan neighborhood. The program launches with awards to two jazz artists at the beginning of their careers: bassist Jason Clotter and vocalist/violinist Joie St. Hubert. More here.

New and Upcoming Albums

Jakob Manz and Johanna Summer, The Gallery Concerts I (ACT): ACT Music kicks off its new live album series with an LP capturing a duo performance by saxophonist Jakob Manz and pianist Johanna Summer, two of the most respected players of the young German jazz scene and beyond. ACT’s Gallery Concerts is a series of live recordings captured from the intimate setting of Berlin’s ACT Art Collection. Its first release was issued on March 25 and you can order it here.

Ben Markley Big Band with Ari Hoenig, Ari’s Funhouse (OA2): Pianist Ben Markley and drummer Ari Hoenig, whose creative partnership dates back to their 2019 meeting at the Tarleton Jazz Festival, will release their first collaborative album on April 15. Ari’s Funhouse features some of Honeig’s most beloved and adventurous compositions with big band arrangements by Markley. This joyful and powerful album was released April 15.

Fergus McCreadie, Forest Floor (Edition): Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie continues to blend contemporary jazz with Scottish folk music on his upcoming sophomore album as a leader. Forest Floor, released on April 8, is inspired by his country’s sublime landscapes and with it, at just 24 years old, McCreadie looks to firmly establish his place on the world stage.

Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart, Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions): Organist Larry Goldings, guitarist Peter Bernstein and drummer Bill Stewart celebrate more than three decades as a trio on Perpetual Pendulum. Recorded last July at New York’s Sear Sound, the new album was released on March 25 via Smoke Sessions and its tracklist combines the bandmates’ originals with fresh organ trio takes on jazz classics.

Live Music and Festival News

Frost Music Live Signature Series Jazz Appreciation Month Events: Frost Music Live Signature Series continues this Jazz Appreciation Month. On April 22, Maria Schneider will return for an Earth Day celebration, performing with Frost student composers and the Mancini Fellows, under the baton of Scott Flavin. On April 27, Dafnis Prieto and the Frost Latin Jazz Orchestra will perform music from Brian Lynch’s GRAMMY-winning album, The Omni-American Book Club. Both events will take place at UM Gusman Concert Hall, Coral Gables, Florida. Tickets here.

JPI Celebrates Charles Mingus Centennial: Jazz Power Initiative (JPI) will celebrate Charles Mingus’ centennial on his birthday anniversary, April 22, with a special livestream concert, part of its ongoing Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam concert series at the National Jazz Museum of Harlem. The event will be hosted by JPI’s Managing and Artistic Director Eli Yamin and feature performances of Mingus’ compositions, including his rarely performed extended work “Meditation on Integration.” The event’s lineup will include the Eli Yamin Quintet, Jason Clotter with his quintet and more. The event will premiere HERE.

NEC Charles Mingus Centennial Celebrations: On April 19 and April 21, the New England Conservatory (NEC) will present concerts by renowned faculty members and jazz students celebrating the centennial of seminal composer/musician Charles Mingus. Performers include Ran Blake, Jason Moran, Jason Palmer, Earl McIntyre, Ted Reichman and more. Tonight’s concert will be preceded by a panel discussion at Pierce Hall, hosted by Jason Moran. More here.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra with Paquito D’Rivera and Hermán Olivera at Hostos: On May 14, The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture (Bronx, New York) will present a concert performance by the GRAMMY-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra featuring Paquito D’Rivera and Hermán Olivera, under the direction of Oscar Hernández. Together, they will perform material from their upcoming album Imágenes Latinas, their eighth full-length release due out on Ovation Records. Tickets here.

8th Chicago Jazz String Summit, May 13-14: Tomeka Reid’s 8th Chicago Jazz String Summit will return with in-person performances at Constellation Chicago on May 13-14, and free online string workshops held in collaboration with Experimental Sound Studio. The 2022 artist lineup will include Leonor Falcon, Edman Castaneda, Zara Zaharieva, Kash Killion, Curtis Stewart and Jake Charkey. More here.

