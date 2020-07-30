Celebrating International Friendship Day: Chick Corea, “Friends”

Today, July 30, is International Friendship Day. To celebrate it, our song of the day is Chick Corea’s title track from his 1978 album, Friends – a delightful song with acidic twists from a relaxed and inspired session. This is one of eight original compositions from the album, which finds Corea on both an acoustic grand piano and electric keyboards, playing in the company of his old Return to Forever compadre Joe Farrell on reeds. Completing this stellar quartet are Eddie Gomez on double bass and Steve Gadd on drums. Friends received the 1979 GRAMMY for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group. It is also remembered for featuring the Smurfs on its cover artwork.

