Cécile McLorin Salvant New Album Out on September 28

In just the span of a decade, singer-songwriter Cécile McLorin Salvant won the prestigious 2010 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition and evolved into a multi-Grammy Award winning artist. Her albums are explorations of the immense repository of experience and feeling that abound in popular song. WhileWomanChild (2013) and For One To Love (2015) established her style, her command and interpretive range, 2017's Dreams and Daggers highlighted her fresh and fearless approach to art that transcends the conventional.



The Window, out on September 28 via Mack Avenue Records, is her new album of duets with the critically acclaimed pianist Sullivan Fortner that explores and extends the tradition of the piano-vocal duo and its expressive possibilities. With just Fortner's deft accompaniment to support McLorin Salvant, the two are free to improvise and rhapsodize, and to play freely with time, harmony, melody and phrasing.



Thematically, the album is a meditative cycle of songs about the mercurial nature of love. The theme is explored across a wide repertory of gems of French cabaret, early Rhythm and Blues, and compositions by Stevie Wonder, Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim - alongside McLorin Salvant's own brilliant, original compositions.

The Window is also influenced by her intensive study of the history of American music and her uncanny ability to curate its treasures for her audience, understanding the special role of the musician to find and share the emotions and messages in music that speak to our past, present and future. "I am not interested in the idea of relevance," McLorin Salvant explains via a press release. "I am interested in the idea of presence. I want to communicate across time, through time, play with time ... I want to get as close to the center of the song as I can. When I find something beautiful and touching, I try to get close to it and share that with the audience."

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.