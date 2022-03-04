Cécile McLorin Salvant, Mark Winkler, Jana Herzen & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Mark Winkler, “Ain’t Necessarily So” [Song Premiere]

Singer/songwriter Mark Winkler has shared a reworking of George Gershwin’s classic “Ain’t Necessarily So” from the Porgy & Bess libretto. This version was arranged by John Clayton, who also plays bass alongside David Benoit, Christian Euman and Bob Sheppard. It is also one of the tracks from Winkler’s forthcoming album, Late Bloomin’ Jazzman, which will be released on April 8 and features fresh takes on some of his favorite standards, as well as some of his own lyrics.

Jana Herzen, “Over the Rainbow” [Song Premiere]

Singer/songwriter Jana Herzen, known for her jazz-inflected sophisticated sound, has released a moving acoustic version of “Over the Rainbow” as a standalone single. Her take on The Wizard of Oz favorite has a spiritual aura, resulting from its marriage of innocence and Herzen’s maturity of artistry. The track will also be included in a forthcoming duo project by Herzen and longtime creative/life partner Charnett Moffett, the internationally renowned jazz artist. This LP is soon to be announced.

Norah Jones, “Come Away With Me (Alternate Version)”

Blue Note will release a 20th-anniversary Super Deluxe edition of Norah Jones’ seminal album, Come Away With Me, on April 29. Pre-order it here. The 44-track collection will feature 22 previously-unreleased tracks, including Jones’ early demos and the never-before-heard first version of the LP, produced by Craig Street. The announcement coincides with the release of a previously-unreleased original version of “Come Away With Me,” which you can listen to via the player below.

New Albums

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Ghost Song (Nonesuch)

Singer/songwriter Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Nonesuch Records debut full-length features a diverse mix of seven originals and five interpretations of songs on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia and yearning performed in a wide range of settings. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” she explains via a press release. “It’s getting closer to reflecting my personality as an eclectic curator.” Order Ghost Song here.

Melissa Aldana, 12 Stars (Blue Note)

12 Stars presents seven striking new original compositions by Santiago-born, Brooklyn-based saxophonist/composer Melissa Aldana and marks her Blue Note debut as a leader. Produced by Lage Lund, this quintet LP was conceptually inspired by the symbols and traditions of tarot and grapples with concepts of childrearing, familial forgiveness, acceptance, and self-love, finding her at her most contemplative and lyrical. Order 12 Stars here.

Tomas Fujiwara’s Triple Double, March (Firehouse 12)

Drummer/composer Tomas Fujiwara reconvenes his Triple Double sextet on March, a collection of new music inspired by dance and protest. The group includes six of the strongest voices in contemporary music, with drummer Gerald Cleaver, guitarists Mary Halvorson and Brandon Seabrook, and trumpeter Ralph Alessi and cornet player Taylor Ho Bynum. Order March here.

