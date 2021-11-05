Cécile McLorin Salvant, Anomalie, Paul Taylor & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Anomalie, “Bond” [Song Premiere]

Montreal-based Nicolas Dupuis has shared his new single with his Anomalie music project, which finds him combining progressive jazz, electronic R&B, and cosmic funk. This sound is showcased on his fascinating new track, “Bond,” which offers the first taste of his forthcoming album. “The main melody is one that I’ve been wanting to arrange for a long while and it finally came to life through the sounds and textures I was able to create in my new creative space, especially thanks to my upright piano and drum kit. ‘Bond’ also illustrates some of the experience I’ve had in the past two years, both good and bad,” explains Dupuis.

Bill Charlap TrioEber, “I’ll Know”

GRAMMY-winning pianist Bill Charlap has shared his trio version of Frank Loesser’s ballad “I’ll Know,” performed with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. This is the new single from his forthcoming trio album Street of Dreams, with which he makes his return on the Blue Note label and that will be released on November 12. The album is a delightful mix of Great American Songbook favorites and songs by great jazz composers, including Duke Ellington, Kenny Burrell and Dave Brubeck. Pre-order Street of Dreams here.

Cécile McLorin Salvant, “Ghost Song”

Singer/songwriter Cécile McLorin Salvant will release her Nonesuch Records debut full-length, Ghost Song, on March 4. The announcement comes with the release of its first single and title track, an original composition that finds her reflecting on the emotions of love and loss. It is part of a program of seven originals and five interpretations of songs on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia and yearning. “It’s unlike anything I’ve done before,” she explains via a press release. “It’s getting closer to reflecting my personality as an eclectic curator.” Pre-order the album here.

New Albums

Eberhard Weber, Once Upon a Time – Live in Avignon (ECM)

Once Upon a Time – Live in Avignon is a previously unheard solo live recording by bass master Eberhard Weber, documenting his performance at the 1994 Festival International De Contrabass in Avignon, France. Here, he draws from two earlier records – Orchestra (1994) and Pendulum (1993) – that preceded the tour with one single bass and only small electronic manipulations to support him. Order it here.

John Patitucci & Andy James, An Evening With John Patitucci & Andy James (Le Coq)

Vocalist Andy James and bassist John Patitucci co-lead a session recreating the sultry atmosphere of a candlelight nightclub, performing a program of jazz standards and pop classics. The record also boasts an all-star ensemble, arrangements by Bill Cunliffe and contributions by Chris Potter, Rich Margitza, Terell Stafford and more. Order An Evening With John Patitucci & Andy James here.

Paul Taylor, And Now This! (Peak)

Los Angeles-based saxophonist Paul Taylor continues his ongoing exploration of an expansive range of dynamic, danceable grooves and intricate pop/electronica vibes on his forthcoming contemporary urban jazz record. And Now This! was created via the exchange of digital files between Taylor and his longtime collaborator, producer Dino Esposito. It is out today on Peak Records and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo by Shawn Michael Jones.

