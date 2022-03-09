Catherine Russell: “Send for Me” (Dot Time)

Singer Catherine Russell’s eighth album as leader, Send for Me, buoyantly celebrates the spirit and history of traditional jazz, starting with “Did I Remember,” famously recorded by Billie Holiday in 1936. Russell’s tone is not remotely as edgy as Lady Day’s, but here she drops the tempo a bit, and that helps to enhance the

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!