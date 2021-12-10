Caroline Davis: ‘Portals, Volume 1: Mourning’ (Sunnyside)

Caroline Davis always does her homework. As a grad student at Northwestern University in the early 2000s, the alto saxophonist instituted an oral history of nearby Chicago’s jazz scene, which years later evolved into her acclaimed 2015 album Doors. In early 2019, driven by the sudden passing of her father, and armed with a doctorate

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!