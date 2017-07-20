Carol Welsman turns to social media to select tracks for new album

Most Voted Track To Be Included in Forthcoming JAZZIZ On Disc!



Vocalist and pianist Carol Welsman is turning to her fans and social media to help her select fifteen tracks for her forthcoming solo piano/vocals album For You, which is set to be released on August 18.

Via a social media event slated to run from July 19 to August 2 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and her website, Welsman is providing 30-second sound bytes of each of the 23 tracks eligible for the final tracklist of For You. These tracks were originally recorded by Welsman on October 2016 and released by promoter and producer Takao Ishizuka in Japan, reaching #5 on the Japan Jazz Charts and remaining in the top 20 for five months, becoming the #1 selling album for over five months at Yamano Music, Tokyo’s prominent jazz retailer.

The overall top 15 tracks selected by voters will be included in the final tracklist of For You. Furthermore, everyone partaking in the voting and social media event will receive an executive producer credit and their names will appear in the album artwork. Voters will also have the ability of pre-ordering a signed discounted copy of the final CD.

Tracks recorded for consideration include: “Skylark,” “Bewitched,” “Garota de Ipanema,” “Danny Boy,” “Besame Mucho,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Manha da Carnaval,” “I Will Wait for You,” and “Smile,” among others.

For more information, go to http://carolwelsman.com/contest/