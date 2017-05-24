Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute announces NYO Jazz Program

Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute has announced the launch of NYO Jazz, a four-week intensive summer program designed to nurture and showcase the talents of exceptional young American jazz instrumentalists aged between 16 and 19 beginning in summer 2018.

The new program will bring together outstanding young musicians from across the U.S. to collaborate with their peers and experience in-depth training under the guidance of a world-class faculty, as well as a different celebrated guest artist each year. Trumpeter, composer and educator Sean Jones will be the artistic advisor of the program’s inaugural edition and will also direct the big band’s debut performance at Carnegie Hall in July 2018, followed by a tour of Europe’s great music capitals and prestigious festivals.

“I look forward to sharing what promises to be an unforgettable, life-changing experience with the students who will come together to create NYO Jazz,” said Jones in a press release, “as well as inspiring audiences with memorable performances that place the spotlight on our gifted youth and America’s beloved musical genre.”

NYO Jazz builds on the success of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) and NYO2, programs created by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute that bring together the finest young classical musicians from across the country each summer. According to a press release, “NYO Jazz aims to be one of the nation’s most distinctive summer jazz programs for student musicians, combining training, performance, and international touring.”

NYO Jazz will be offered free-of-charge to all participants. Information on NYO Jazz’s inaugural European tour will be announced in the fall of 2017. Applications will be accepted beginning on September 12, 2017.

For more information, go to https://www.carnegiehall.org/nyojazz/