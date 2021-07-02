Carlos Santana, Dave McMurray, Theon Cross & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a new compilation of 21st-century goodness from iconic musician Carlos Santana, Dave McMurray reimagines a Grateful Dead classic, Theon Cross does amazing things with his tuba and more new music for you to dig into!

New Songs and Videos

Dave McMurray, “Franklin’s Tower”

Saxophonist Dave McMurray has shared a joyfully funky new rendition of the Grateful Dead’s 1975 song “Franklin’s Tower.” This is the second single from his forthcoming album, Grateful Dedication, out July 16, which we included in our roundup of new albums out this month (July 2021) that you need to know. On the new full-length, McMurray takes his gritty, soulful Detroit son reimagines songs of San Francisco icons, the Grateful Dead. Pre-order it here.

Chloé & Pete, “Static Shot”

French electronic producer Chloé and British composer Pete Harden have shared a new edit of their collaborative cinematic track, “Static Shot,” as a new single. The original track appeared as one of the sides of their Static Shot EP, released as a limited edition 12″ during Record Store Day this past June. The music was composed for the dance piece of the same title, which was directed by choreographer Maud Le Pledec and performed last year by CCN-Ballet de Lorraine at the Opéra National de Lorraine.

Theon Cross, “We Go Again”

Acclaimed instrumentalist Theon Cross has shared today his new single, “We Go Again,” which comes on the heels of his praised virtual SXSW performances. The track was made almost entirely with sounds taken from his pioneering tuba playing. Cross explains via an official statement that it is about “choosing to forgive ourselves from moments of ignorance in our past and making the conscious decision to embrace a new day of reinvention and growth.”

New Albums

Carlos Santana, Splendiferous Santana (Sony)

Carlos Santana has taken a fresh look at the music he has created in the first two decades of the 21st century and handpicked 30 recordings comprising Splendiferous Santana, a new compilation and playlist premiering today. Splendiferous Santana showcases highlights drawn from his musical output spanning 2003-2019, between musical high points and hidden gems. The iconic musician defines it via a press release as “a vision collection of incredible songs that I feel needed to be shared with the listeners’ hearts.” Stream it via the player below.

Ben Goldberg, Everything Happens To Be. (BAG Production)

For his new record of original compositions, clarinet innovator Ben Goldberg convened a group of what he refers to as “distinct and eccentric musical personalities.” Everything Happens to Be. features a formidable ensemble of some of New York’s most exciting musicians, including guitarist Mary Halvorson, tenor saxophonist Ellery Eskelin, bassist Michael Formanek, and drummer Tomas Fujiwara. Order it here.

