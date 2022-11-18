Carlos Santana and Michael Shrieve on 50 Years of ‘Caravansarai’ | JAZZIZ Not What You Think | Podcast

The JAZZIZ Not What You Think podcast series is intended to raise the question; What does this have to do with jazz? While guests are usually household names, not necessarily associated with jazz—from US Presidents to best-selling authors to rock stars and Hollywood actors—they all have one thing in common; a palpable passion for playing or listening to jazz. These conversations with Editor-in-Chief Michael Fagien offer unprecedented access to watch and listen to some of the world’s most celebrated people talk about the music we love.

JAZZIZ Editor-In-Chief Michael Faigen sat down with Carlos Santana and Michael Shrieve to discuss Caravansarai on its 50th anniversary. Originally released in 1972, aside from it being one of the band’s most critically-acclaimed albums, Caravansarai also marked a major turning point for the band. Following the success of their first three albums, Caravansarai marked a move away from the more popular rock format of their early records towards a more contemplative and experimental jazz sounds via a program including all but three instrumental tracks.

Watch our JAZZIZ Not What You Think interview with Carlos Santana and Michael Shrieve on 50 years of Caravansarai via the player below.

