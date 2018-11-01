Camille Thurman, “The Nearness of You,” from Waiting for the Sunrise (Chesky Records)

Singer and saxophonist Camille Thurman follows her Chesky Records debut, Inside the Moment, with her new album, Waiting for the Sunrise. Supported by jazz legends Cecil McBee (bass), Jack Wilkins (guitar), Steve Williams (drums) and Jeremy Pelt (trumpet), Thurman’s remarkable talent is showcased on this beguiling collection.

Thurman’s version of “The Nearness of You” is sparse, elegant and understated, which allows plenty of room for the song’s melody to resonate. With a voice that combines equal parts warmth and clarity, Thurman parses through the lyrics at a dreamy, star-eyed pace, her words adorned with musical flourishes by Wilkins’ lush guitar. The song — like all albums in Chesky’s Binaural+ Series — was recorded with a single microphone, which creates the effect of three-dimensional sound and allows for even more spatial realism. The superior sound quality, paired with Thurman’s silky vocals, make for a sumptuous listening experience.

