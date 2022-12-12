Calvin Keys: Keys to the Kingdom


Lessons learned on countless bandstands infuse Calvin Keys’ jazz with soul. A squat brick building on Omaha’s North Side, Allen’s Showcase hosted some of the greatest names in jazz when they passed through town. Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstine and Lionel Hampton played the room, as did alto saxophonist and blues shouter Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, who

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

BUY NOW