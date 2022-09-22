Something in the Water “By the River” (Brother Mister)

“My music is blossoming,” says vocalist, trumpeter and composer Jennifer Hartswick in a press release accompanying her recent release Something in the Water (Brother Mister Productions). Listening to the track “By the River,” it’s hard to disagree. The song gleefully reflects the current moment in her evolution as an artist, building on a career that includes her tenure as a founding member of the Trey Anastasio Band. An upbeat celebration of childlike wonderment, it marries inspirational lyrics with the vitality of New Orleans’ signature second line sound and serves as a sanguine centerpiece to Something in the Water. The album reprises Hartwick’s collaboration with bassist Christian McBride, whose Brother Mister Productions imprint released the record in collaboration with Mack Avenue.