Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra and the Riches From Richmond


By Bob Weinberg The Buselli-Wallarab big band puts a new glimmer on treasure from the Gennett Records vault. A utilitarian red brick building stands mutely in the wilds of Richmond, Indiana, a six-story tower T-boned by a long, rectangular structure that was once used for the manufacture of pianos. Squint at the image on the

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz