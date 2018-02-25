Menu
     
Matt Micucci News February 25, 2018

Buddy Rich “The Lost Tapes” now available on CD and vinyl

Lightyear Entertainment and Lobitos Creek Ranch have released The Lost Tapes, a live album featuring Buddy Rich and His Big Band, on CD and vinyl LP. The album was released on February 2 through Caroline Distribution, the independent distribution arm of Universal Music Group, on the Lightyear/Lobitos Creek label. Watch the trailer for The Lost Tapes below:

The Lost Tapes is the soundtrack to a concert film originally recorded at the King Street Studios in San Francisco, California, in Q Tate Matrix Quad Surround Sound, two years before Rich’s untimely death. According to a text on Lightyear’s official website, this was the last concert Rich ever recorded for video release, and the title of the album refers to the fact that these recordings were lost for a decade, presumed damaged in a fire.

The soundtrack has been remastered for CD by Chad Hailey and Jeff Pinn at Broken Arrow Sound, Redwood City, California, and the vinyl LP has been mastered and replicated by PALLAS Gmbh/Furnace MFG in Germany on 180 Gram audiophile vinyl.

The Lost Tapes has been released on CD and vinyl in association with Scabeba Entertainment and the Buddy Rich Estate as part of the Buddy Rich Centennial Celebration. The drummer was born on September 30, 1917.

For more information, go to http://lightyear.com/

